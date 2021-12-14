Fitch reiterates Brazil’s rating at BB-, with a negative outlook

On Tuesday (14), Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the BB- sovereign rating for Brazil, with a negative outlook. The sovereign rating assigned to Brazil keeps the country in the group of countries considered more risky, the so-called “speculative grade”.

According to the ratings agency, Brazil’s rating is supported by its large and diversified economy, high per capita income relative to peers and ability to absorb external shocks underpinned by its flexible exchange rate, moderate external imbalances. , strong international reserves and net sovereign external creditor status.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

This, in turn, is countered by Brazil’s high financing needs and government indebtedness, a rigid fiscal structure, weak economic growth potential and a difficult political environment that impedes progress on fiscal and economic reforms.

The negative outlook, in turn, reflects risks for the economy and deterioration for public finances and for the debt trajectory in a context of restrictions on financing conditions and increasing doubts about the credibility of the spending ceiling, following changes in its calculation to give rise to additional social expenses.

“Fiscal uncertainties, high inflation and the volatility of the real will weigh on the economy in 2022 and increase the risk of a recession, while higher sovereign borrowing costs, together with a higher primary deficit, will lead to renewed deterioration of public finances in 2022. Downside risks could be exacerbated by a potentially polarizing electoral race in 2022”, they assess.

Fitch projects that economic growth will slow dramatically to 0.5% in 2022 after an estimated expansion of 4.8% in 2021.

Progress in vaccination (over 65% of the population fully vaccinated) is facilitating economic reopening, while the acceleration of the global economy and high commodity prices also supported growth this year.

However, the strong tightening of domestic financing conditions due to fiscal concerns and tighter monetary policy will weigh on growth in 2022, the agency assesses. The 2022 electoral cycle could also limit investment appetite, as could an economic reform agenda that stalled after some progress in early 2021.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The fiscal concern is quite reiterated by the agency, which projects that the general government deficit will fall to 5.1% of GDP in 2021, from close to 14% in 2020, but will rise to almost 8% in 2022.

“The prospects for fiscal consolidation in the medium term will be influenced by the outcome of the 2022 elections. Although Fitch assumes that the next administration will meet the spending ceiling, further changes in the ceiling cannot be ruled out. Given the low level of discretionary spending and the growing budget rigidity with the introduction of ‘Auxilio Brasil’, other reforms may be needed to curb mandatory spending in order to meet the spending ceiling in a sustained manner,” he says.

Brazil’s political environment also has ingredients such as occasional friction between different branches of government, he says, making it unlikely that there will be further progress on the reform agenda, largely stalled, before next year’s elections. Fitch’s baseline scenario assumes that political noise and volatility will likely remain high through 2022, ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections in October. In addition to President Jair Bolsonaro, former President Lula should be a candidate.

“The emergence of a credible centrist candidate is uncertain. Regardless of who wins, the next president will inherit a weak economy, with considerable fiscal challenges and weakened confidence around the spending ceiling, thus increasing the need for fiscal adjustments and reforms. The fragmentation of Congress would continue after the elections, representing a challenge for building consensus, but also avoiding a radical change in economic policies”, he points out.

In addition, Fitch projects the external environment to be less favorable in 2022, with growth in China (a major trading partner) forecast to slow to 4.8% from 8% in 2021 and the tightening of US monetary policy. The main downside risks to growth include worsening external headwinds, heightened financial volatility and deteriorating domestic sentiment due to policy errors and/or elections, and drought that increases electricity prices or supply constraints. The new variant of the omicron coronavirus could also pose risks, he said.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related