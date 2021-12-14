Flamengo may formalize proposal by Vitor Pereira, says journalist – Flamengo

Coach is swinging in his post and Mengo’s board monitors the situation of the Portuguese

With the end of the season and not winning the main titles, Flamengo ends the year without a coach. After the departure of Renato Gaúcho, the red-black board continues in the market in search of a new commander. One of the names aired in Gávea is Portuguese Vitor Pereira, who is at Fenerbahçe, in Turkey, and may receive a proposal from Mengo.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Flamengo is closely monitoring the situation of the Fenerbahçe coach, and may formalize an offer if Vitor Pereira is fired. The Portuguese even balances the position, as his team was eliminated from the Europa League and occupies fifth place in the national championship.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Discover the fastest and safest store!

Vitor Pereira has worked in Porto (POR), Al Ahli Jeddah (Arabia), Olympiacos (GRE) and Shanghai SIPG (CHI). The coach came to be assistant to André Villas-Boas – in 2010 -, who had his name linked to the Rio de Janeiro club recently. In 2011, he took charge of the Portuguese team.

In this scenario, Flamengo continues in the search for a name that can lead the club to the main cups. There is a consensus among the board that the choice will be made by a foreign technician. With a squad full of great players, as well as money to bring in reinforcements, Mengo’s fans hope that the next commander will be able to take everything the red-black squad can offer.