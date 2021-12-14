Flávia shakes Rose and makes Guilherme get another chance · TV News

Rose (Barbara Colen) will be shaken by The More Life, The Better!. The former model will be determined never to see Guilherme (Mateus Solano) even painted in gold again. But Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will come up with an unusual plan: to form a couple with the doctor to make his wife jealous. The idea will end up bearing fruit, and the surgeon will get closer to his beloved and even kiss her on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air on December 23 , Rose will have already left home after discovering that she was made a Muggle by her husband, who lied to her about the project to open a ward dedicated to needy children in his clinic.

Devastated by the separation, the arrogant man will have started an affair with Flávia. The two will even have a romantic dinner, which will be marked by a series of problems. Despite this, the young woman will try to help her new affair to win back his wife. Therefore, she will suggest that the two of them arm to make Rose jealous. The proposal will leave Guilherme tempted.

The plan will work, and the doctor will be able to get a kiss from his wife. Despite being furious with her husband, the ex-model will be very moved by the situation. The two will understand each other thanks to an event that will be organized by her and that will have the support of Guilherme.

However, it will not be a simple reconciliation. After fighting with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will meet his beloved from the past once more. In the heat of emotion, the two will kiss.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.