Flu outbreak and overcrowding of units motivate patient protests in Salvador

With the increase in flu cases in Salvador, health facilities no longer support the number of consultations. After a protest at the Barris Emergency Care Unit (UPA) this Monday morning (13), patients at the 6th Rodrigo Argollo Health Center, in the Tancredo Neves neighborhood, also complain about the capacity.

In video accessed by Metro1, it is possible to hear patients saying they “lost the day” and asking for less serious cases to be attended to as well. The units operate from screening and the most serious cases are prioritized. As a result, some patients cannot be received by doctors.

Searched by the portal, the Municipal Health Department confirmed that the high volume of search made admission slower for new patients with the blue and green classification profile. “In other words, with a clinical condition considered mild, they could be assisted in basic health units”, he says in a note.

“The Emergency Room (AP) of Rodrigo Argollo has a complete team of doctors on shifts with two clinicians and two pediatricians. The emergency unit has restricted care, as there are patients in beds waiting for a vacancy via regulation,” says the SMS .

Earlier, the folder issued an alert about the importance of maintaining the use of the mask to prevent the spread of viral transmission in the capital of Bahia. The measure is one of the actions of the folder to contain the advance of an outbreak of flu in the city.

Since the month of November, Salvador has registered an increase in cases of Influenza. As a result, the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) issued an alert, earlier this month, as to the need to intensify monitoring actions in suspected cases of Severe Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).