follow the Brazilian soccer ball market

With the end of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, the ball market becomes the hot topic on the national football scene. It is the moment when the clubs begin to put into practice the planning for the 2022 season with renewals and signings of reinforcements to close the squad for next year. THE Sports THE PEOPLE will monitor the day-to-day transactions of the teams.

Follow the comings and goings of the soccer market below:

Fortaleza forwards purchases by Matheus Jussa and Marcelo Benevenuto

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Fortaleza is already moving in the market for 2022 and forwarded purchases by Matheus Jussa and Marcelo Benevenuto. As determined by the Sports THE PEOPLE, Tricolor will exercise the option to purchase the steering wheel for R$ 1 million with Oeste-SP, and has already agreed the details with Botafogo-RJ for the purchase of the defender. The club is expected to publicize transactions shortly.

Fluminense announces the hiring of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo

This Monday, the 13th, Fluminense announced the hiring of Felipe Melo, with a contract valid until December 2023. The 38-year-old midfielder, who was at Palmeiras since 2017, will wear shirt number 52, in allusion to winning the Cup Rio de 1952 by Tricolor Carioca.

After relegation, Bahia announces Guto Ferreira stay for 2022

Days after the confirmation of relegation to Serie B, Bahia announced the permanence of coach Guto Ferreira for the next season. The commander signed a bond until December 2022.

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags