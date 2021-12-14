follow the definition of the round of 16 clashes

Uefa draws again this Monday (13) the round of 16 clashes of the 2021/22 edition of the Champions League

It happened, but it wasn’t worth it. THE Uefa drew this Monday (13) the matches of the last 16 of the Champions League 2021/22. However, an error caused the process to be canceled, and the entity informed that a new draw will be made.

Understand the controversy: During the procedure, which was led by Giorgio Marchetti (UEFA general secretary), Michael Heselschwerdt (UEFA head of competition) and Andriy Arshavin (ex-player), Manchester United’s ball was misplaced in the pots, and the Red Devils were drawn as opponents of Villarreal, which is prohibited, as the two clubs were in the same group in the first phase.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The problem is that, when correcting, the English team’s ball was not replaced in the pots, which caused widespread confusion in the rest of the draw, putting Manchester City as rival to Villarreal and then Bayern Munich as opponent of Atlético of Madrid.

The colchoneros complained, as the procedure was irregular, due to the fact that Manchester United was out of the draw. The 16 clubs classified for this phase will again be split into two pots.

Pot 1: Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Pot 2: Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Salzburg, Sporting and Villarreal.

According to Uefa’s switching rule, teams from the same country will not face each other in this round of 16 phase, nor will they reissue matches already held in the groups. The away games are scheduled for 15/16/22 and 23 February, while the return games will be played on 9/8/15 and 16 March 2022.

On March 18, a new draw will be held in Switzerland to define the key for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. The Champions League decision will take place on May 28, 2022, and will have St. Petersburg, Russia, as its headquarters.

Follow everything in real time below (updating may take a few seconds):