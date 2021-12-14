Foreign weighs and erases Ibovespa gains | finance

At the beginning of a week full of important events for local and global monetary policy, the Ibovespa it had no impulse from abroad. The index was even able to operate higher until the final minutes of the regular trading session, but it did not resist the negative pressure and, after adjustments, closed the day with a slight drop. In addition to concerns about the withdrawal of stimuli by the Federal Reserve (Fed) , the US central bank, investors also negatively passed the news related to the first death confirmed by the omicron variant of the new coronavirus .

The main local stock market index ended the session down 0.35%, to 107,383.32 points, after scoring 109,493 points in the day’s highs. The volume traded within the index was R$21.06 billion, below the annual daily average in 2021, close to R$24 billion.

In New York, the S&P 500 ended the day down 0.91%, while the Dow Jones fell 0.89% and the Nasdaq retreated 1.39%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed down 0.43%.

The negative dynamics on the stock exchanges of developed countries was even more accentuated in emerging countries. The main emerging markets index (ETF) fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange (Nyse), the EEM, closed down 1.63% in today’s session, while the EWW, the main ETF for Mexican stocks, fell 1, 99%. The respective Russian and South African index funds fell 5.78% and 1.65% respectively.

Despite the negative day on the main global exchanges, Chinese leaders announced that they will focus on the country’s economic stability in 2022, which reinforced the prospects for demand for metallic commodities. The Beijing government has promised new tax breaks and tax cuts for businesses, as well as encouraging investment in infrastructure.

As a result, base metals prices ended the day on a high and boosted the mining and steel sector on the local stock exchange. Vale ON shares, which represent 12.57% of the Ibovespa, ended up rising 2.92%, limiting the index’s decline. The shares of CSN ON and Usiminas PNA rose 1.52% and 1.18%, respectively.

On the other hand, securities more linked to the domestic economy ended the trading session in a consistent decline. Banks, retailers and construction companies were among the negative highlights. Itaú PN dropped 2.66%, while Bradesco PN lost 1.83%. Magazine Luiza ON had a drop of 5.02%, Via ON dropped 3.10% and Lojas Renner ON lost 2.08%. Cyrela ON and Eztec ON closed down 3.59% and 4.17%, respectively.

In the coming days, global financial agents should turn their attention to the monetary policy events of major central banks around the planet. In addition to the Fed, which may announce its plans to accelerate the reduction in asset purchases on Wednesday, the central banks of England (BoE), Japan (BoJ) and Europe (ECB) also communicate their decisions this week.

As monetary stimulus was an important factor in the rally that took place in global stocks in recent years, the prospect of reduced support from central banks is viewed with caution by financial agents.

Looking at the last 13 cycles of monetary tightening in the United States, Deutsche Bank analysts point out that there tends to be a solid rally in the S&P 500 within 365 days of the first interest rate hike. “There tends to be solid growth in the first year of the interest rate hike, with an average return of 7.7% after 365 days. level is not exceeded again until day 452. Even on day 712, the S&P 500 is still trading below its level of day 253,” say Jim Reid and Henry Allen professionals on the German bank’s research team.

“On average, over these 13 interest rate hikes, the S&P 500 spends a period of more than a year without a positive return, from 9 to 10 months after the start of the cycle. The index then starts to advance again only 2 years after the beginning of the tightening”, they conclude.

In Brazil, Tuesday is marked by the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Central Bank. According to economists at Goldman Sachs, given the clarity of the communiqué and the orientation for the next meeting, there is no prospect of major news in the minutes. However, three points must be monitored.

“If the Copom now feels more comfortable with a trade-off involving an overshoot of the 2022 target, as long as inflation continues on a downward path; if the Copom believes that the recent weak performance of the economy, the unfavorable prospects for activity Real and the risk related to covid-19, may limit how deep the restrictive territory the Copom is willing to go; and whether directors have discussed the potential impact on the economy’s neutral interest rate due to recent fiscal developments.” say the bank’s economists.