Former councilor killed in Itaboraí was part of extermination group | Brazil

Play The Day Civil police officer Wellington Emerick, one of the five killed during a shooting attack at a bar in Itaboraí

Murdered during a shooting attack in a bar in Itaboraí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, on Sunday afternoon, the 59-year-old civil police and former councilor of the city Wellington Emerick Pinto has already been investigated by the Niterói Homicide Police, Itaboraí and São Gonçalo (DHNISG) for heading an extermination group, as determined by O DIA. The attack left four others dead, in addition to the agent, and two wounded.

According to the specialist, the criminal organization operated in the São Joaquim neighborhood, the same where Emerick was killed. The group would have formed in that locality about 15 years ago and its victims, initially, were small traffickers, robbers and drug users.

Also according to DH, Emerick’s criminal activities made him a feared man in the region and he would have used his position to be elected councilor of Itaboraí in the 2015 election race.

What started out as an extermination group also turned into a militia, extorting merchants and residents. In 2019, the gang was the target of a major operation by the DH of Niterói. Investigations against the militiamen began the year before the action, and at the time, police officers estimated that the group could be responsible for more than 40 homicides in the region.

Emerick was indicted in nine homicide inquiries by the DH, but he was never denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio.

Attack in broad daylight

Around 1:30 pm on Sunday, four heavily armed men arrived at a bar on Rua José Leandro, in the São Joaquim neighborhood, in Itaboraí, and opened fire on the people who were there. Security cameras caught the action.

In the images, it is possible to see about seven people sitting in chairs, when a man gets up scared, followed by the others. In the rush, one of them falls and doesn’t get up again. The video also shows a criminal shooting while other people try to hide.

According to the Military Police, the 35th BPM (Itaboraí) was deployed to the region and, when they arrived at the scene, they found that two men had already died. The PM also said that five people were also allegedly hit and rescued at the Alberto Torres State Hospital, including Wellington Emerick. Roberto and Ângelo were taken to the Desembargador Leal Júnior Municipal Hospital, close to the region where the attack took place. The Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí Homicide Police (DHNSG) is investigating the case.