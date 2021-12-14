Formula 1 champion Verstappen collects cars and sponsors in the Netherlands; fortune reaches BRL 382 million

Youngest world champion in Formula 1 history, Max Verstappen is experiencing the best moment of his short career. Success on the tracks has been accompanied by financial triumph: the Red Bull driver accumulates a fortune in contracts, sponsorships and equity.

The Portuguese newspaper “Record” highlighted, on Tuesday, some of the main goods of the Belgian who runs through the Netherlands. Verstappen has a collection of sports cars that includes models from Honda (which supplies engines to its team) and an Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hybrid valued at 2 million euros (12 million reais).

According to the publication, Max acquired a private jet, a Falcon-900EX valued at 14 million euros (89 million reais), to transit between stages of the category’s circuit. In Monaco, he maintains an apartment worth 15 million euros (95 million reais) in the same building as Felipe Massa and Daniel Ricciardo.

The champion has an annual salary of around 36 million euros (229 million reais) with his team, in addition to having sponsorship agreements with companies in the Netherlands, such as the supermarket chain Jumbo, the clothing brand G-Star and the store CarNext car online. Verstappen also has an agreement with Dutch broadcaster Ziggo for periodic interviews and a documentary series about his life.

According to the website “Celebtrity Net Worth”, specialized in calculating the fortunes of the famous, Verstappen’s is now around 60 million euros (382 million reais). The pilot, it is worth remembering, dates the Brazilian (born in Germany) Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet.