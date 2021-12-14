Forspoken Trailer Reveals More Details of Exploration and Combat

4-minute hands-on brings some of the spells, customization and also some optimization issues

Forspoken, a game developed by Luminous Productions, had a hands-on preview released by IGN. The trailer reveals a little more about exploration, combat and also features some of the game’s menus. Some optimization problems are clearly noticeable and, interestingly, the original video posted by IGN was removed from Youtube, hours after it was posted.

We don’t know why IGN removed the video, perhaps the poor reception it got was the main reason. That’s why, there is no guarantee that the version reproduced here will remain live..

Through the trailer we can follow a little of the game’s exploration, with the protagonist Frey Holland using her magical powers to walk around the map with lightness. As she descends the city located on a mountain, it is possible to see how fast she is moving.

For that reason, it’s also pretty easy to spot the game’s optimization issues, with poorly crafted textures and drastic framerate drops at times. There is no information on which Game Build the trailer was recorded on, but the impression is that there is still a lot of work to be done, before finalizing the game.



The trailer also shows some of the menus, in addition to the customization where even different nails can be equipped giving different attributes to the character.. About combat, we can see a wide variety of spells that can be used and changed quickly.

Some moves can be combined, where in the most interesting moment of Gameplay Frey captures some enemies inside a large ball of water and then explodes it with thunder spears, reminding a little of the combat of Genshin Impact.

Other hit combinations, however, seem generic and the way damage appears onscreen appears to be poorly implemented. The trailer brings in some interesting elements, giving the idea that Forspoken can be a fun title to play, as long as much of what’s shown is refined until release.

Forspoken has been a long-awaited title since the moment it was unveiled by Square Enix. The game will have two years of exclusivity for the Playstation 5 console, with a scheduled release date of May 24, 2022, for PS5 and PC.

Source: IGN