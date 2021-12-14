Forspoken will be exclusive for two years on PS5

Title arrives May 24, 2022 for console and PC

Forspoken is one of the titles that caught the attention of all of us during his presentation on The Game Awards with its gameplay video and a brief run through the plot.

To the delight of all of us, a release date was also announced, and the title that follows in development for PC and PlayStation 5 by the hands of Luminous Productions, a subsidiary of Square Enix, arrives on May 24, 2022.

However, the fine print of the promotional material confirms a temporary exclusivity of 2 years after its release date on PlayStation, which means if you were annoyed that the title wouldn’t go out to other platforms, then you can cheer up a bit.

This type of temporary exclusivity contract between Square Enix and Sony is not surprising, other games from the company have gone through the same process, such as Dragon Quest XI S which recently arrived for the Microsoft console.

And despite this type of exclusivity contract annoy some consumers, for the company itself it is very beneficial and even has the support of the fanbase, which sees in practice a way to justify the amount invested in the company’s console.



– Continues after advertising –

As for Forspoken

The game features the actress Ella Balinska (She acted in the remake of As Panteras, 2019) in the role of Frey Holland, a character who was thrown into the fantasy and magic world of Athia, where he will need to find ways to survive while exploring was in the world.

The script is up to Amy Hennig, who is popularly known for directing and writing the scripts for Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, as well as directing and scripting a Crystal Dynamics classic; Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Soul Reaver 2 and Legacy of Kain: Defiance.

With this curriculum, it’s hard not to set high expectations for the development of the Forspoken story.



– Continues after advertising –

The curiosity is due to the engine on which the game is being developed, the Luminous Engine which was developed by the studio itself and shows great potential, as we could see during the trailers

Forspoken will be released on May 24, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PCs.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.