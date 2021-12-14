Fortaleza makes contact with Gilberto and waits for definitions to open definitive negotiation – Alexandre Mota

THE strength is interested in hiring the attacker Gilberto for the 2022 season. Top scorer of Bahia, the athlete ends his contract in December and is free on the market. THE Northeast Diary found that the tricolor management made contact with the center forward staff and is awaiting a response.

“I would like him very much in Fortaleza, he knows that, but (the negotiation) is not open yet because his priority now is the foreign market, but he knows that we would like him in Fortaleza”, explained the president Marcelo Paz for the story.

The club kept in touch with the staff and is awaiting definitions about the player’s future career. If the interest is for a sequel in Brazilian football, the Lion will definitely seek negotiation. Due to field characteristics and experience, the center forward is one of the main internal targets.

At the age of 32, Gilberto ended the current year with 26 goals scored in 56 views for Bahia, relegated to Serie B. In Brasileirão, he was one of the top scorers with 15 balls in the net.

Cast

The chance to participate in the group stage of the Libertadores can be an attraction for Fortaleza in the negotiation. Leão also competes in the Ceará State Championship, the Northeast Cup, the A Series and the Northeast Cup. Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has eight strikers in the squad.

The list involves: Robson, Ángelo Henríquez, David, Wellington Paulista, Igor Torres, Valentin Depietri, Romarinho and Osvaldo (ends contract at the end of December). For 2022, the technical commission wants to hire more offensive pieces.