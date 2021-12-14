Forza Horizon 5 and Shin Megami Tensei 5 set sales records in the United States • Eurogamer.pt

The NPD Group. announced that the latest releases in the Shin Megami Tensei and Forza Horizon series have both set release sales records in their respective series in the United States.

As revealed, Forza Horizon 5 was the fourth best-selling game in November, behind other giants like Call of Duty, Battlefield and Pokémon, but it sold enough to set records.

Forza Horizon 5 is the Forza game that sold the most units in the month of launch, in the United States, achieving a result superior to any other Forza Motorsport or Horizon that were released before.

As for Shin Megami Tensei for the Nintendo Switch, a similar feat has been achieved by Atlus.

SMT5 is now the game of the series that has raked in the most money in its month of release, having taken the 16th spot on the best-selling game list in November.

US NPD SW – Shin Megani Tensei V achieved the highest launch month dollar sales of any Shin Megani Tensei title in history. Shin Megami Tensei V ranked as the 16th best-selling game of November 2021 while also ranking 6th on Nintendo platforms. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2021