FPF announces the groups for the next São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup; check the 32 keys with 128 teams

The São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) announced late this Monday afternoon, at an event held at Clube Atlético Monte Líbano, the groups of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup in 2022. There are 128 teams divided into 32 brackets in the competition, which it will start on January 2nd and will end on the 25th, the date of the 468th anniversary of the city of São Paulo, when the champion of the 52nd edition of the most important tournament in the category in Brazil will be known.

After presenting a video with beautiful moves starring players who have played in the Copinha, among them Neymar, formerly of Santos and now of Paris Saint-Germain, and Vinicius Júnior, formerly of Flamengo and currently at Real Madrid, the FPF called for stage of the event, the president of the CBF, Edinaldo Rodrigues, who made a speech in which he greeted some of those present and extolled the base tournament as the “most democratic and comprehensive in Brazilian football”.

– We are here to deal with one of the most important competitions not only in Brazil, but in the world, the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup – he exalted.

Afterwards, the president of the FPF, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, also made a speech and highlighted Copinha as “a grandiose competition, with 128 clubs” and also called it “the biggest youth championship in the world”.

– There are more than 3,000 athletes gathered in São Paulo looking for a dream. And returning to hold the Copinha after a difficult stop brings us immense joy – said the leader, referring to the fact that the competition ended up not being held in 2021 because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

And the entity’s representative later gave place on stage to former players Djalminha and Mauro Silva, the latter vice-president of the FPF, who participated in Copinha at the beginning of their careers. Djalminha even remembered when he shone with Flamengo’s shirt in the 1990 title campaign.

– I have a very special relationship with Copinha, it was the competition that gave me the upgrade to become a professional and become the player I was. To cite only the best memory, I had the opportunity to be champion, top scorer and best player. No need to say anything else – he stressed.

Mauro Silva, Brazil’s starter in the fourth-championship campaign at the 1994 World Cup, also praised the weight that the youth tournament has for boys who are starting their careers before moving up to the professional.

– For any kid on the base, playing in Copinha is the same as for a professional athlete playing a World Cup. A showcase that everyone wants to participate in, the visibility that the competition brings to the athlete is very high – emphasized the former steering wheel, who was trained as a player at the base of Guarani, in which he began to appear more prominently on the national football scene before defending Bragantino, for which he was champion in São Paulo in 1990.

This year the competition will be under-21 to give opportunities to young people who could not compete in the last edition of the competition, given the fact that it was not held this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last champion of the tournament was Internacional, who overcame arch-rivals Grêmio on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time, at Pacaembu stadium, in the decision that took place in January 2020.

Current holder of the title, Colorado will join Group 25 of this next Copinha, which will be played in the city of Mogi das Cruzes and will also feature the presence of União Mogi-SP, Portuguesa and São Raimundo-RR.

Corinthians, the greatest champion in the history of the tournament, with ten titles won, will be part of Group 15, based in São José dos Campos, which will also have the presence of São José-SP, River-PI and Resende-RJ.

In the first phase of the Copa São Paulo, the teams will face each other within each group and the top two placed in each bracket will advance to the next stage of the competition, after which the clashes will be eliminatory.

Check out all the groups and venues for the 2022 São Paulo Cup:

Group 1 – Headquarters in Votuporanga

Votuporanguense-SP, Bahia, Monte Azul-SP and Atlético Matogrossense

Group 2 – Headquarters in Tanabi

Tanabi-SP, Vila Nova-GO, Guarani and Aquidaunense-MS

Group 3 – Headquarters in Balsam

Mirassol-SP, Sport, Taguatinga-DF and Confiança-SE

Group 4 – Headquarters in Lins

Linense-SP, Atlético-MG, Andirá-AC and Desportivo Aliança-AL

Group 5 – headquarter in france

Francana-SP, Youth, Ponte Preta and Confiança-PB

Group 6 – Headquarters in Matão

Matonense-SP, Fluminense, Fast Clube-AM and Jacuipense-BA

Group 7 – Headquartered in Cravinhos

Comercial-SP, Criciúma, Nova Iguaçu-RJ and Chapadinha-MA

Group 8 – headquarters in Araraquara

Railway-SP, Santos, Rondoniense-RO and Operário-PR

Group 9 – Headquarters in Iacanga

União Iacanga-SP, Santa Cruz-PE, Novorizontino-SP and União ABC-MS

Group 10 – Headquarters in Jaú

XV of Jaú-SP, Grêmio, Castanhal-PA and Mixto-MT

Group 11 – headquarters in São Carlos

São-Carlense-SP, América-MG, São Carlos-SP and Falcon-SE

Group 12 – headquarters in Araras

União São João-SP, Athletico-PR, Velo Clube-SP and Taquarussú-TO

Group 13 – Headquarters in Guaratinguetá

Manthiqueira-SP, Vitória-BA, XV de Piracicaba-SP and São José-RS

Group 14 – Headquarters in Taubaté

Taubaté-SP, Botafogo, Petrolina-PE and Aparecidense-GO

Grupo 15 – headquartered in São José dos Campos

São José-SP, Corinthians, River-PI and Resende-RJ

Group 16 – headquartered in Suzano

União Suzano-SP, Fortaleza, Ituano and Concordia-SC

Group 17 – Headquarters in Porto Feliz

Sports Brazil-SP, Goiás, Botafogo-SP and Iape-MA

Group 18 – Headquarters in Jundiaí

Paulista, Ceará, São Bernardo FC-SP and Bragantino-PA

Group 19 – Headquarters in Jaguariúna

Jaguariúna-SP, ABC-RN, Red Bull Bragantino and Fluminense-PI

Group 20 – headquarters in Itapira

Itapirense-SP, Cruzeiro, Retro-PE and Palmas-TO

Grupo 21 – headquartered in São Caetano do Sul

São Caetano, São Paulo, Deportivo Perilima-PB and CSE-AL

Group 22 – headquartered in São Bernardo do Campo

EC São Bernardo-SP, Londrina, São Bento-SP and Aster Brasil-ES

Group 23 – Headquarters in Osasco

Osasco Audax-SP, Joinville, Santo André and Camaçariense-BA

Group 24 – Headquarters in Santana de Parnaíba

Ska Brasil-SP, Vasco, Rio Claro-SP and Lagarto-SE

Group 25 – Headquarters in Mogi das Cruzes

União Mogi-SP, International, Portuguese and São Raimundo-RR

Group 26 – Headquarters in Guarulhos

Flamengo-SP, Avaí, AD Guarulhos​-SP and Santana-AP

Group 27 – Headquarters in Mauá

Mauá Futebol-SP, Atlético-GO, Mauaense-SP and Volta Redonda-RJ

Group 28 – Headquarters in Diadema

Água Santa-SP, Palmeiras, Real Ariquemes-RO and Assu-RN

Group 29 – Headquarters in Barueri

West-SP, Flamengo, Floresta-CE and Forte-ES

Grupo 30 – headquartered in São Paulo (Ibrachina)

Ibrachina-SP, Náutico, Inter de Limeira-SP and Serranense-MG

Grupo 31 – headquartered in São Paulo (Juventus)

Juventus-SP, CRB-AL, Portuguesa Santista-SP and Canaã-BA

Group 32 – headquartered in São Paulo (National)

Nacional-SP, Coritiba, Capivariano-SP and Real Brasília-DF