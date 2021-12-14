Free Fire Codes today (12/14): Check out the free redemption codes

See the codes for this Tuesday, (12/14/2021) for Free Fire! Check out in-game rewards including characters, weapon skins for you on this day.

The players from Free Fire always wait for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codes, check out below.



Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find daily Free Fire redemption codes, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Tips for you player

These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so get free rewards like this is totally legitimate and it gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Also, remember that codes are valid for 24 hours and that, after this period, they can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 14th

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must login in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

Today’s free fire redemption code is FF22-NYW9-4A00 and users will receive Cupid Scar Skin as reward.

F467FBHT8CDE

FTR2F4RGDF6S

FGSVJHBHGYY9

FY456U7IVBNE

CY7KG742AUU2

M68TZBSY29R4

96Y4CNBZGV35

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FFGYBGFDAPQO

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

ADERT8BHKPOU

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

96Y4CNBZGV35 – Creative Box 10x

Q4QU4GQGE5KD – 1x Winterlands Weapons Drop Box

TFF9VNU6UD9J – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11HHGCGK3B – Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

– Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia server) FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH – Fight against Justice and Vandal Rebellion Weapons Draw Box

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 – 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB – free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW – Titian Brand Gun Skins

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and free recharge

ADERT8BHKPOU – Clothing

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x Underground Treasure Chest M1014

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapons Treasure Chest

FF101TSNJX6E ( indonesian server ) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flame Weapons Treasure Chest

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – Creator Box 10x

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapons Treasure Chest (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Bloody Red Weapons Treasure Chest

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

Some of codes in Garena Free Fire rescue that you can experience

MCP3-WABQ-T43T – 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Drop Box

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Violet Parkour Package

Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N – Netherworld Troop Blade

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FF22-NYW9-4A00 – Cupid Scar

FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF – Titan Scar

FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX – Bunny MP40

FF7W-SM0C-N44Z – M1887 WinterLand

FFA9-UVHX-4H7D – M1887 Punch Man

FFA0-ES11-YL2D – Poker MP40

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU – Arctic Blue

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB – Custom Room

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D – Gloo wall skin

Remember that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player you redeem.

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin in Free Fire, to get it you will get it for free through influencers in the game.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the Promo Codes from 2021 to Today, please visit the page known as the Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.

Recommendations for Redeeming Free Fire Codes

Codes have a validity period and are only available for a few periods (many of them usually last for 1 or 2 days).

There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.

There are unique codes for regions or countries, so maybe some of them won’t work for you.

Be very aware of fraudulent or misleading pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.

If any of these rescue codes are restricted by region, here’s how to change your device’s region through a VPN:



WHAT IS A VPN?

A virtual private network or VPN is an encrypted connection between two devices. VPNs are often used by people concerned about their privacy to hide their browsing activities and personal information. But they can also be used to change our IP or region, meaning VPNs are used to bypass sites that use geolocation tracking and IP blocking to restrict certain content, as some video games or streaming platforms do.

HOW TO USE A VPN:

There are many VPN providers that offer quality services and they now work almost seamlessly on most Android and iOS devices. It’s also good to know that setting up a VPN on Android is as simple as following a few steps. The process doesn’t vary much from team to team, so all you need to do is follow the steps below.



Download and install a VPN app on your mobile device, there are many options on Android and iOS. We’ll use ExpressVPN as an example you can find on the Android Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.

After downloading the app to your device, you can start configuring it by logging in.

In the app, enter your username and password and tap Sign In.

You can share bug reports and other anonymous scans to improve the app. Tap OK if you agree to share the reports or decline.

You will be invited to set up your VPN and approve ExpressVPN connection requests. Tap OK to continue.

To connect to a VPN server location, tap the Enable button. By default, ExpressVPN will suggest the location that offers the best experience, called Smart Location. If you don’t want to use the suggested location, just tap the More Options icon (three dots) and manually choose the location you want to use, in this case the region the redemption codes belong to.

The steps above are specific to configuring ExpressVPN, but the demo should provide an overview of what you should do in any VPN application. Adding any VPN on your Android or iPhone is basically the same and most of the configuration is done automatically. Basically you just need to install any reliable VPN application. Then you must follow the instructions in that app to change the region and that’s it, you should already be able to claim the codes in free ransom from Free Fire.

How can I get free diamonds on Free Fire?



Free Fire offers paid character skins that can be opened using diamonds. Find bugs in the game and report the bug on the website via your account. You can earn 100 diamonds for a successful report. When working in teams, you can report the maximum number of bugs and earn up to a Free Fire 3000 diamond.

DISCOVER A NEW ERA IN FREE FIRE!

Garena has officially announced the start date of the New Age season and campaign, which will arrive in Free Fire with the one new map dos Alpes, and the Happy Holidays Christmas event. [Veja mais]

