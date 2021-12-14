From Ômicron to Fed: the list of biggest economic risks for 2022

(Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) – The Covid years are full of predictions that didn’t work out. For anyone looking to 2022, this should be enough for reflection.

Most analysts, including Bloomberg Economics, base their scenario on a robust recovery with prices cooling and a change in emergency monetary policy settings. What could go wrong? A lot of things.

Ômicron, persistent inflation, Fed take-off, Evergrande in China, Taiwan, emerging markets race, difficult Brexit, new euro crisis – all these appear in a list of risks.

Some things may also go better than expected. Governments can decide to keep fiscal support in place. China’s latest Five-Year Plan could catalyze stronger investments. Money saved in the pandemic can boost spending globally.

See the global economic risks for 2022:

Ômicron and more blocks

It is early for a definitive verdict on the omicron variant of Covid-19. Apparently more contagious than its predecessors, it can be less deadly too. This would help the world get back to a normal pre-pandemic state – which means spending more money on services. The blockades and caution by Covid kept people out of gyms or restaurants, for example, and encouraged them to buy more stuff. A rebalancing of spending could boost global growth to 5.1% from Bloomberg Economics’ 4.7% forecast.

But we may not be that lucky. A more contagious and deadly variant would drag the savings. Even a three-month return to the tougher restrictions of 2021 – countries like the UK have already moved in that direction – could slow 2022 growth to 4.2%.

In this scenario, demand would be weaker and global supply problems would likely persist, with workers kept out of the labor market and further logistical complications. Earlier this month, the Chinese city of Ningbo – home to one of the busiest ports in the world – suffered new blockades.

The threat of inflation

In early 2021, the US was expected to end the year with 2% inflation. Instead, it’s close to 7%. In 2022, once again, the consensus predicts that inflation will end next year close to target levels. Another important difference is possible.

The omicron is just a potential cause. Wages, which are already rising rapidly in the US, could rise further. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine could cause gas prices to rise. With climate change bringing more disruptive weather events, food prices could continue to rise.

Not all risks are in the same direction. A new wave of the virus could hit travel, for example – pushing oil prices down. Even so, the combined impact could still be a stagflationary shock that leaves the Fed and other central banks with no easy answers.

Powell towards higher interest rates

Recent history shows how a tight Fed poses problems for markets.

Adding to the risks this time are already high asset prices. The S&P 500 index is close to bubble territory and accelerating house prices suggest that housing market risks are greater than at any time since the subprime crisis of 2007.

Bloomberg Economics modeled what would happen if the Fed delivered three hikes in 2022 and signaled it would continue until rates hit 2.5%, pushing up Treasury yields and widening credit spreads. Result: a recession in early 2023.

Fed Takeoff and Emerging Markets

The Fed’s takeoff could mean a hard landing for emerging markets. Higher US rates typically boost the dollar and trigger capital outflows – and sometimes currency crises – in developing economies.

Some are more vulnerable than others. In 2013 and 2018, it was Argentina, South Africa and Turkey that suffered the most. Add Brazil and Egypt – call them BEASTs – to get the list of five economies at risk by 2022, based on a series of measures compiled by Bloomberg Economics.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and Taiwan, with little debt and strong current account balances, seem less exposed to capital flight in the emerging world.

China can hit a great wall

In the third quarter of 2021, China’s economy came to a standstill. The cumulative brunt of the Evergrande crash, repeated Covid crashes, and power shortages have reduced annual economic growth to well below the 6 percent pace the world has become accustomed to.

While the energy crisis is expected to ease in 2022, the other two problems may not recede. Beijing’s Covid zero strategy could mean locks to contain the omicron. And with weak demand and tight financing, property construction – which drives about 25% of China’s economy – may have to fall further.

Bloomberg Economics’ baseline scenario is for China to grow 5.7% in 2022. A slowdown to 3% would cause waves around the world, leaving commodity exporters with no buyers and potentially undermining the Fed’s plans.

Political turmoil in Europe

Solidarity between leaders supporting the European project and European Central Bank activism to keep government borrowing costs under control helped Europe tackle Covid’s crisis. Next year, both could disappear.

A fight for the Italian presidency in January could topple Rome’s fragile coalition. France goes to the polls in April with President Emmanuel Macron facing challenges from the right. If Euro-skeptics gain power in the bloc’s major economies, it could break the calm in European bond markets and deprive the ECB of the political support it needs to respond.

Feeling the impact of Brexit

Negotiations between the UK and the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol – a doomed attempt to square the circle of an open land border and a closed customs union – could make noise in 2022. It will be difficult to reach yes.

What happens if negotiations fail? Based on pre-Brexit crises, uncertainty would affect business investments and undermine the pound, increasing inflation and eroding real income.

The future of fiscal policy

Governments spent heavily to support workers and businesses in the pandemic. Many now want to tighten their belts. The retraction in public spending in 2022 will reach about 2.5% of global GDP, about five times greater than the austerity measures that slowed recoveries after the 2008 crisis, according to UBS estimates.

There are exceptions. Japan’s new government announced another record stimulus and China’s officials signaled a shift in support for the economy after a long period of budget control.

In the US, fiscal policy fluctuated between stimulating the economy and slowing it in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Brookings Institution. That is expected to continue into next year, though President Joe Biden’s plans to invest in clean energy and corporate day care will limit resistance if they win congressional approval.

Food prices and hustle

Hunger is a historical factor in social unrest. A combination of Covid effects and bad weather has pushed world food prices close to record highs, and could keep them high for next year.

The latest food price shock in 2011 sparked a wave of popular protests, especially in the Middle East. Many countries in the region remain exposed.

Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon – already under stress – look at least as vulnerable today as they did in 2011, and some are more vulnerable. Egypt is only slightly better off.

Popular uprisings are rarely localized events. The risk of broader regional instability is real.

Politics, Geo or Location

Any escalation between mainland China and Taiwan, from blockade to full invasion, could attract other world powers – including the US.

A superpower war is the worst-case scenario, but others beyond that include sanctions that would freeze ties between the world’s two largest economies and a collapse in Taiwan’s semiconductor production that are crucial to global production of everything from smartphones to cars.

Brazil will hold elections in October – against a backdrop of turmoil caused by the pandemic and a still depressed economy. A lot can go wrong, although a victory by a candidate who promises tighter control of public spending may bring some relief to the real.

In Turkey, the opposition is pushing to push the 2023 elections to next year amid a currency slump largely attributed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.

What could go right in 2022?

Not all risk is negative. US budget policy, for example, may remain more expansionary than seems likely now – keeping the economy away from a fiscal abyss and boosting growth.

Globally, households have trillions of dollars of surplus savings, thanks to the pandemic stimulus and enforced frugality during the blockade. If this is spent faster than expected, growth will accelerate.

In China, investments in green energy and affordable housing, already programmed in the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan, could increase investment. Asia’s new trade deal, which encompasses 2.3 billion people and 30% of global GDP, could boost exports.

