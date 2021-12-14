full-length programs leave Globoplay

The Globoplay streaming platform no longer has the full texts of “Domingão do Faustão” presented by Fausto Silva. Sections of attractions have been retained and can be viewed by subscribers.

In addition to Faustão’s latest appearances, the program’s menu on the platform also features programs led by Tiago Leifert. The former BBB presenter took over the attraction until the end of the “Super Dance of the Famous” won by Paolla Oliveira.

Even in searches for previous years, it is only possible to see cuts from Fausto Silva’s programs. The first videos made available by the streaming platform are from December 2007.

The attraction was presented by him in the afternoons of TV Globo for 32 years, with debut in 1989.

In contact with splash, TV Globo’s communications department reported that several of the broadcaster’s programs are leaving the platform after 180 days.

This happens for various reasons, such as rights, consumption patterns, storage costs. ‘Domingão do Faustão’ is one of these programs, as are ‘The Voice Brasil’, ‘The Voice Kids’, Esporte Espetacular, Globo Esporte. There is nothing new in the application of the rule, which is automatic: after six months, the entire one is removed without human intervention.

says Globo in contact with Splash

Faustão in Band

The presenter’s departure was communicated by the broadcaster in June. In a note sent to splash, the Rio station affirms that the decision was taken in common agreement with Faustão. Currently, the communicator is preparing new projects with premieres scheduled for January on Band.

Anne Lottermann, journalist who presented the weather forecast in Jornal Nacional, left TV Globo during the last week to compose Faustão’s team in the Band.