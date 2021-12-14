Future Ibovespa advances, with investors transmitting Copom minutes and service data; exterior operates without defined direction

The Ibovespa futures opened between gains and losses in trading this Tuesday (14) and operates with moderate gains. Abroad, indices have similar behavior and operate without a defined direction. With the week marked by meetings of Central Banks around the world, investors want to know whether stimulus measures adopted throughout the pandemic will be maintained or not, and adopt a more cautious posture. In the coming days, monetary authorities will meet in the United States, England and the Eurozone.

Here in Brazil, the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) were released, in which the basic interest rate (Selic) rose 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. The Brazilian monetary authority kept the tone hawkish of the statement released after the decision, last Wednesday, evaluating the rate of interest increase as “appropriate”.

But economic indicators continue to come in weaker than expected. The volume of services, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), dropped 1.2% in October compared to September. the projection Refinitive, by market consensus, pointed to an increase of 0.1%. It is the second consecutive negative rate, accumulating a 1.9% retraction.

Today, the investor’s attention will also be in Brasília, where another vote is scheduled for the PEC dos Precatórios. Parts of the proposal that underwent changes in the Senate now need to be voted on in two rounds, again, in the Chamber of Deputies. The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution provides for postponing the payment of judicial debts, making room in the Public Budget to finance the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, replacing Bolsa Família.

The focus of global markets is tomorrow’s meeting of the Open Market Committee of the Central Bank of the United States (Fomc, its acronym in English). There is no forecast of interest rate hikes at this week’s meeting, but investors are awaiting a statement from the monetary authority, which could signal a faster stimulus withdrawal from the US economy. The Federal Reserve has already reduced the monthly purchase of government bonds, a practice it adopted throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Europe, however, the expectation is that the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of England will maintain the stimulus measures, given the advance of the Ômicro variant, of the coronavirus. Johnson & Johnson reported today that, in South Africa, there are no cases of death by Ômicron among patients immunized with its vaccine. Even so, the new strain continues to bring a lot of uncertainty to the markets.

At 9:20 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for December 2021 advanced 0.35% to 108,220 points.

The commercial dollar operated at a slight increase of 0.03% R$5.675 on purchase and R$5.676 on sale. The dollar futures for January 2022 fell 0.07% to BRL 5,696.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rises one basis point to 1146%; DI for January 2025 retreats four basis points to 10.42%; and the DI for January 2027 drops eight basis points to 10.28%.

Live – the Stock Exchange in Real Time

In the United States, futures indices operate with mixed trends: the Dow Jones advances 0.03%; the S&P 500 is down 0.17% and Nasdaq futures are trading down 0.59%.

In Europe, stock exchanges also show different behavior in a session of strong volatility for . The Stoxx 600 index, which measures the performance of companies from 17 European countries, drops 0.03%.

Asian markets closed lower in today’s session as traders reassess the risk of the new variant as China reported its first omicron case. On the Dalian Stock Exchange, the price of iron ore drops today.

Oil prices fluctuate near stability, echoing news about the coronavirus variant. The International Energy Agency cuts its consumption forecast by 100,000 barrels a day commodity in 2022, due to the new strain.

A barrel of Brent oil rose 0.2% to $75.54; that of WTI advanced 0.2% to US$ 71.41.

corporate radar

The corporate news this Tuesday (14) highlights the distribution of earnings by Grendene (GRND3), Neoenergia (NEOE3), Unicasa (UCAS3) and others. In addition, São Martinho approved the issuance of debentures in the amount of BRL 1 billion and its own land was valued at BRL 4.8 billion.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed that on Friday (10), the production of gas in the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in Bahia, was stopped.

B3 (B3SA3), in turn, announced that the number of individual investors grew 29.3% in the last 12 months, with a total number of 3.449 million.

Petrobras informed that on Friday (10), the production of gas in the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in Bahia, was halted due to the closing of the subsea valve of the export pipeline.

According to the state-owned company, the causes of the occurrence are being investigated.

B3 (B3SA3) released yesterday (13) the operating results of the Brazilian stock exchange for the month of November. Among the main statistics, the highlight is the number of individual investors, which grew 29.3% in the last 12 months, with a total number of 3.449 million.

Despite the increase in the number of investors, the average daily volume of the stock market last month was R$ 31.9 billion, which represents a drop of 6.7% compared to November 2020.

With the increase in inflation accompanied by the Selic rate, the stock of fixed income investments increased 12% compared to 2020, with a total value of R$ 3.55 billion.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene (GRND3) announced the advance payment of dividends. The company from Ceará will release R$71.6 million in dividends, R$0.0794 per share.

Payment will be made on December 28th. To be entitled to the benefit, the shareholder must have possession of the asset by December 16th.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) approved the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$170.7 million, corresponding to R$0.1406397677 per common share, based on the shareholding position on July 1st.

Payment will be made on December 21, 2021.

Single house (UCAS3)

Unicasa approved the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$7.13 million, corresponding to R$0.10790000 per share.

Shareholders will be entitled to interest based on their shareholding position as of December 16, 2021. The payment date is yet to be disclosed.

Banestes (BEES3)

Banestes (BEES3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the total gross amount of R$11.7 million. The approved amount is equivalent to the net amount of R$0.0316976348 per share.

São Martinho (SMTO3)

São Martinho (SMTO3) approved the issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of R$1 billion.

The company also reported the revaluation of its own lands, carried out by consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Owned land, which totals 54,634.74 hectares, was valued at R$4.81 billion, an increase of 56.2% compared to the last appraisal, released in 2014, already disregarding land disposals that occurred during the period.

The Central Bank approved the acquisition of 100% of Usend’s capital stock by Banco Inter (BIDI11). Usend is a US-based financial technology company with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and the UK.

The authorization was one of the conditions necessary for the conclusion of the acquisition of Usend by Inter.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announced this Monday (13) that it is joining the wave of the metaverse, launching a new virtual experience that will be able to relate to the real world. The operation takes place in the Complexo virtual city, roleplay server in the GTA game.

According to the company, in the game, the player will be able to open accounts and receive benefits for their character. In addition, it will be possible to work as an ATM provider, with the responsibility of working with remittances, including driving a strong car, as in real life.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecônvaco (RECV3) signed a natural gas purchase and sale agreement with Companhia Paraibana de Gás – PBGÁS. The agreement was brokered by its subsidiary in the state, Potiguar E&P.

The contract lasts for two years and provides for the delivery of 80,000 m³/day of natural gas as of January 2022 and 100,000 m³/day of natural gas as of January 2023.

Unidas (LCAM3) approved the 16th issue of debentures in the amount of R$850 million.

Sanepar (SAPR11) reported having extended the social tariff for 90 days as of December 15th.

BRF (BRFS3) signed an amendment to the shareholders and joint venture agreement with Qatar Holding, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The agreement sets new terms and conditions for the partnership between the Brazilian food company and the Qatari company on TBQ, a holding company held 60% by BRF and 40% by QIA, which holds 91.7% of the shares of Banvit, a Turkish feed company .

In the Amendment, BRF and QIA agreed with the extinction of the put option of ownership of the Qatari company provided for in the Shareholders’ Agreement. Thus, from 2023, QIA will have new alternatives to liquidate its investment in Banvit.

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3)

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) reported a potential land acquisition through the Novo Recife initiative, located on the former José Estelita Pier, in the São José neighborhood, in Recife, capital of Pernambuco.

The Novo Recife Development has a total private area of ​​approximately 216,000 m², comprising several projects, including high-end residential, compact, hotel and commercial projects.

Renew Energy (RNEW11)

Renova Energia (RNEW11) informed the start of test operations of the first seven turbines, with a power of 21 MW, of the Abil Wind Farm, belonging to the Alto Sertão III Complex – Phase A.

The energy produced by the Abril Wind Farm will be exclusively dedicated to meeting the Reserve Energy Contract, which was awarded at the Reserve Energy Auction of 2013.

Westwing (WEST3)

Westwing (WEST3) canceled negotiations for the purchase of the entire online travel agency Zarpo, announced in September, due to the failure to reach a consensus between the parties regarding the business and governance elements provided for in the proposal dated September 27, 2021 .

Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Arezzo (ARZZ3) approved a buyback program for up to 10% of outstanding shares.

Grupo GPS (GGPS3) approved the issuance of debentures in the amount of R$750 million, with restricted placement efforts.

