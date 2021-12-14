Gabi Martins appears in a bikini on her birthday and celebrates

Gabi Martins turned 25 years old. To celebrate the date, the ex-BBB shared a photo on its Instagram in which it left netizens’ mouths aghast.

Want to know more? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news by clicking here.

On record, the beauty lavished sensuality when she appeared wearing a black bikini. In the caption, Gabi was happy and grateful. “25 years. I spent it with the family. I just have to thank God for all the wonderful blessings, I love you so much!!! Too happy for everything I’ve achieved and it’s just the beginning!!”, she said in the caption.

“Congratulations, beautiful😍❤️👏”, commented a follower. “What a spectacle😍😍”, praised a netizen. “Congratulations indeed!”, pointed out one user. “It looks beautiful every day but❤️❤️❤️”, drooled a female follower.

Life after BBB

Recently, Gabi Martins gave an interview to Marie Claire magazine and spoke about her life after participating in Big Brother Brasil 20. At the time, the singer opened her heart and said that she went through a very difficult phase after being judged.

“I learned a lot after Big Brother, I went through a few good ones, it was very difficult to deal with all kinds of criticisms and judgments, and people not seeing that you are so vulnerable in there and also post. It was a very painful phase for me, but I was able to learn from all my mistakes and I was able to understand that I was not what people said., I had things to improve, yes, I took it on and I tried to evolve as a person, but it wasn’t those horrible criticisms that people made either”, she said.

Gabi Martins said that the criticism fueled great professional achievements: “They want to take out things in their lives on someone and we, on the internet, are exposed to this on a daily basis. It’s very difficult, but I managed to join forces to pick myself up in all the most difficult moments of my life. Judgments and cancellations made me grow and soon after I managed to make great achievements professionally. An example was the song Prints, I took advantage of a bad thing they did to build a song. I managed to get up and that helped a lot in my career”, she said.

Therapy

At another point, the ex-BBB said therapy was key during the post reality show: “I love therapy. Before Big Brother I was already doing it, I think it’s been about 6 years. And the psychologist was fundamental in the post-BBB, in addition to my mother, family and friends”, he said.