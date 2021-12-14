Gabigol’s impediment is elected as the biggest mistake of Brasileirão by Central do Apito; see list | brazilian series a

The Brazilian Championship was marked by some arbitration controversies during the dispute of 380 games in 38 rounds. Central do Apito in partnership with Espião Estatístico* made a general assessment of the referees’ performance in the competition and analyzed the five biggest decision errors in the tournament.

For the commentators of Central do Apito, the bid evaluated as the biggest error in the evaluation of arbitration in the competition was the tie between Chapecoense, 2-2, against Flamengo, in the 30th round. On the occasion, the auxiliary Brigida Cirilo Ferreira raised the flag before the conclusion of Flamengo’s dangerous attacking move. The protocol dictates that the move be completed before an adjusted offside.

In the next round, the controversy was in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Bahia. Referee Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo signaled defender Conti’s penalty for touching the defender’s arm with the game tied at 0 x 0. Even after being called by video referee Elmo Alves Resende Cunha to see the images, the referee kept the decision of scoring the penalty.

The following day, the CBF opted to remove Leonardo Gaciba from the refereeing command. The position of chairman of the Arbitration Committee was transferred to Alicio Pena Júnior, who took over until the end of this year. As of 2022, the entity will define a definitive name to command arbitration in CBF competitions next season.

See below the five biggest arbitration errors in Brasileirão:

1) Offside by Gabigol in Chapecoense 2 x 2 Flamengo (30th round)

– The main mistake was Gabigol’s marked offside in a move that he leaves the field and remains alone to try to score the goal. Offside is marked. In this case, the protocol of waiting, in case of doubt, was not respected. For the assistant there was no doubt. But we see that his position was very cool. It was a gross error – concluded Fernanda Colombo.

Arbitration marks Gabigol’s offside before completion of the rally

2) Conti Penalty in Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia (31st round)

The game was tied at 0-0 when referee Vinícius Gonçalves Dias Araújo spotted Argentine Conti’s penalty for touching the defender’s arm. VAR Elmo Alves Resende Cunha recommended the review after looking at the images and assessing that there was no penalty in the play. However, the judge decided to keep the decision to give the penalty to Flamengo.

– It is clear, for all of us, that this ball hits Conti’s shoulder and this penalty should not have been taken as it was – pointed out Salvio Spinola.

Refereeing gave Conti defender a penalty for touching the defender’s arm

3) Unmarked penalty on striker Elias in América-MG 3 x 1 Grêmio (32nd round)

The day following Leonardo Gaciba’s removal from the CBF arbitration command, the match between América-MG and Grêmio had yet another arbitration controversy. When Coelho was winning 1-0, referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza did not give goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli’s penalty on striker Elias. Péricles Bassols Pegado Cortez commanded the booth at the start and did not assess it as a clear error on the field to call the referee to the video on the edge of the lawn.

– América’s goalkeeper doesn’t touch the ball, falls with his knee on Elias’ foot and even blocks with his right arm. Very clear penalty kick not observed in the field and that also went unnoticed by the VAR. A serious error – rated Oliveira’s PC.

Whistle Central: PC de Oliveira sees an unmarked penalty for Grêmio

4) Patrick de Paula sent off at Atlético-MG 2 x 0 Pameiras (16th round)

Referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo sent off defensive midfielder Patrick de Paula 35 minutes into the 1st half, for the 2nd yellow card, after slipping and hitting the defensive midfielder Jair. Atlético-MG scored a goal about 10 minutes after the red card and won the game 2-0, for the 16th round.

– CBF itself recognized it as an error, as a normal move, since there was a slip and there was no foul – highlighted Fernanda Colombo.

At 35 min of the 1st half – Patrick de Paula do Palmeiras’ red card against Atlético-MG

5) Card not given to Diego Souza in Grêmio 0 x 1 Corinthians (18th round)

In a dangerous attacking move by Grêmio, 43 minutes into the second half, Diego Souza was brought down by goalkeeper Cássio. The angry forward with only the yellow applied to the goalkeeper, takes the card from the hands of the referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro, who does nothing about the scorer’s attitude.

– Diego Souza is there complaining, contesting, taking the referee’s yellow card and showing the card to the referee Ricardo Marques. It was the most striking, for us at Central do Apito, as a demoralization for the Brazilian refereeing. Diego Souza takes the card, shows it to the referee and the referee does not take any action. He didn’t even show a yellow card to Diego Souza – explained Salvio Spinola.

At 43 min of the 2nd half – Diego Souza takes the yellow card from the referee’s hand and complains