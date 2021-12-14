Gabriel Boric and the old problem on the new left; read review – International

SANTIAGO – In the heat of the electoral debate, it is common to hear opponents of the Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric accuse him of being “controlled by the communists”. Some say that, despite liking Boric personally, “the problem is who’s around him.” These comments resonate with a long-standing antipathy towards the Communist Party of Chile, allowing opponents to label Boric as a far-left politician and define the election as a battle between two extremes.

The curious thing about this dynamic is that it tries to glue policies and attitudes into Boric that clearly do not belong to it. As a representative of a new left in the Chile, Boric has long criticized the center-left that has ruled the country for much of the past three decades, accusing politicians in that camp of being too timid and “neoliberal”. But at the same time Boric has also been willing to question the implicit attitude of moral superiority that emerges from his generation.

“There really is an impression in my generation”, he said in 2017, “that the story began in 2011. (…) Frente Amplio must be careful to keep politics in the field of politics, not morals”.

As a result, Boric has often opposed positions the Communist Party holds (or vice versa) — such as Boric’s opposition to the Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan regimes or his support for the multi-party pact that set in motion the current Constituent Assembly in Chile.

The two-way narrative is based on the view that, while José Antonio Kast is placed on the far right, Boric represents the far left. Certainly, part of Boric’s rhetoric and behavior seems to support this claim—his political origins were as a student leader, on the Autonomous Left, who, based on the ideology of Karl Marx and Antonio Gramsci, developed an approach to political action and organization that placed him on the left of Chile’s traditional political camps. Boric left that group in 2016, creating the Frente Amplio coalition, which seeks a more pragmatic approach to gaining power, including forming coalitions.

Still, in July of last year, Boric made a point of visiting a group of protesters arrested — unfairly, he said — after the October 2019 protests. Similarly, in 2018, despite insisting that “we cannot accept murder or violence against those who think differently from us, no revenge”, during a trip to Paris Boric visited one of the killers of Chilean senator Jaime Guzmán, murdered in 1991.

These gestures, combined with his raised pulse and the fact that he calls his supporters “comrades”, show that Boric seeks to place himself firmly in the epistemic community of the romantic and revolutionary left.

And yet, an analysis of Boric’s electoral platform reveals little evidence of radicalism. Certainly, all the expected nods of any progressive agenda are to be found there: an emphasis on feminism, the green economy, the recognition of LGBT groups and indigenous communities. But there is also regulation rather than nationalization; fiscal responsibility instead of debauchery; and a commitment to the independence of the Central bank. He proposes to cut the weekly workload from 44 hours to 40, a standard adopted by much of Western Europe. His most extravagant proposals — expanding public health and retirement systems and rebuilding the country’s railroad network — may be impossible to accomplish in the short term, but they are far from revolutionary. What they do seek to do is change the Chilean development model from neoliberal to social democratic. In fact, “Boric the revolutionary” has been quite straightforward about his identification with social democracy.

These contradictions illustrate how difficult it is to harness the New Left to the traditional ideological spectrum. While in the past it may have seemed radicalism to infuse all aspects of a political platform with feminism and environmentalism, for a new generation facing different existential threats than their parents, these approaches sound like common sense.

On the other hand, this debate is as old as socialism itself. From internal divisions during Salvador Allende’s failed presidency to debates between Bolsheviks and Mensheviks in pre-revolutionary Russia, to the Critique of the Gotha Program by Marx attacking the Social Democrats for their timidity, the question of how fast or extreme is a position has persisted on the left.

The 2019 protests in Chile were largely the result of unfulfilled expectations of an emerging middle class whose past sacrifices have not paid off. In the race for the second round, both Kast how much Boric has been trying to speak to a disillusioned majority. Kast emphasizes order and security, Boric social justice. In doing so, both candidates try to meet dashed hopes by offering even more hope, a risky proposition, which may explain why Boric now chooses to emphasize gradual evolutions. His new approach is both an acknowledgment of political reality and an echo of past debates. It is also a harbinger of the kind of tension that awaits Boric’s eventual rule.

* He is a professor of political science at the University of Chile and a partner at the Andes Risk Group, a political consulting firm.