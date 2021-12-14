Galaxy A03 Core launched in Brazil with Unisoc platform, 5,000 mAh battery and more

Samsung announced this Monday (13) the arrival of the Galaxy A03 Core in Brazil, a launch that expands the number of entry-level models of the South Korean in the country and focuses on reaching consumers looking for a smartphone for Internet browsing, use social networks and eventually consumption of streaming. In addition to this newly launched variant, the A03 line also has two other versions with a similar technical sheet, the Galaxy A03, which also uses the Unisoc platform, and the Galaxy AO3s, the most advanced device among all and features the SoC Helio P35.





Samsung

13 Dec



Samsung

13 Dec

Keeping the frontal look that we found in the other two models of this line, the Galaxy A03 Core delivers a 6.5 inch TFT screen (720 x 1600 pixel) which updates at the frequency of 60 Hz and displays at the top a drop-shaped notch responsible for housing the 5 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Under the hood we find a hardware that is not impressive, but that can satisfactorily meet users looking for a cell phone focused on activities that do not demand much processing power. Using the Unisoc platform, the recent release is equipped with the SC9863A chipset — a 1.6GHz Octa-Core — with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory (expandable to 1TB with micro SD).

On the back of the device there is only a plastic cover, LED flash and the 8 MP main camera, f/2 aperture and supports digital stabilization, autofocus and face detection. Unlike other entry-level phones, there is no macro or ultrawide auxiliary lens in this one. Going even further, the A03 Core stands out for boasting a huge battery with 5,000 mAh of capacity capable of providing up to one day of autonomy, according to the manufacturer. Charging power is only 7.75W.

technical sheet

6.5 inch TFT screen with HD+ resolution

Drop-shaped notch display

Unisoc SC9863A Platform

2 GB of RAM memory

32GB of internal storage (up to 1TB with micro SD)

5 MP front camera

Rear Cameras: Main lens with 8 MP sensor and f/2.2 aperture

5,000 mAh battery with 7.75W charging

Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.0

Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm

Weight: 196g

Availability and price

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available from today in blue and black with suggested price of BRL 999.

See more about Samsung

What did you think of this recent Samsung release? Do you believe in the future of the Galaxy A03 Core in Brazil? Tell us, comment!

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.