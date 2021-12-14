Galaxy S22 appears in real photo and confirms previous leaks | Cell

The Galaxy S22, Samsung’s next high-end phone, looks to be getting closer and closer to release. After projections of the smartphone appeared on the internet, this time it was an actual photo of what appears to be the Korean giant’s premium phone that leaked onto the network.

A user of the Chinese social network Weibo posted a photo of what could be the next member of the S line. The leaked image indicates that the cell phone owes the design of the photographic set similar to that found on the Galaxy S21. On the other hand, while the current model has the matte paint and rectangular edges, the next device could have a shiny surface and rounded edges.

Alleged leaked photo of the S22 shows how the cell phone can be externally

Rumors indicate that the launch of the Galaxy S22 line may take place in February 2022. For now, the strongest speculations show that the Samsung device should come with its own Exynos 2200 processor for some regions – like Brazil, for example. In other areas he would have the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s main release in 2021.

New speculation also says the Galaxy S22 could come with a 3800 mAh battery, against the 4000 mAh in the S21, and an ultra-fast 65W charger. It is noteworthy that the manufacturer has not commented on all these speculations and all this should be treated as rumor, for now.

The US regulatory body – equivalent to Anatel in Brazil -, the FCC, has also certified a new smartphone under the code SM-S908U, which may be related to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The most powerful cell phone in the line should be launched at the same time as the conventional S22.

Alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra also leaked on the internet

A new S Pen is also slated to arrive alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to the FCC’s approval record for a new, never-before-seen product code, the EJ-PS908, as reported by the website. GSM Arena. This leak also reinforces rumors that the S22 Ultra may replace the Galaxy Note in 2022.