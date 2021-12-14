Galaxy S22: See Photo of Samsung’s New Top-of-the-Line Phone

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 lineup in February next year, but a photo of the standard cell phone in the series has already appeared on the internet. The image of the device appeared on the Chinese social network Weibo and is being shared by technology sites such as GSMArena.

The photo in question shows, for the first time, the Galaxy S22 in the “real world”. The device appears in black, with the Samsung logo on its base and triple rear camera, accompanied by an LED flash. While the design is very reminiscent of the S21 series, the new model has a shinier finish on the back.

Supposed Galaxy S22 ImageSource: GSM Arena

According to the website, the photographed device may be a “dummy” version, used to manufacture accessories. Despite not being the final edition of the device, the product follows the main design guidelines that must be adopted in the model that will hit the market.

And the Galaxy S22 Ultra?

In addition to the photo of the supposed S22, more details about the high-end version of the device emerged. The Galaxy S22 Ultra passed an FCC registration and also showed up on the South Korean brand’s official support website.

S22 Ultra’s supposed lookSource: MySmartPrice/OnLeaks

An interesting detail is that the registration in “Anatel of the United States” also includes an LED cover and the S Pen, which will come integrated to the S22 Ultra. According to the leaks, the cell will even have a compartment to store the accessory, previously present in the Galaxy Note line.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the products. However, rumors suggest that the official launch of the S22 line will take place on February 8th, in an Unpacked event. Before that, during CES 2022, the company must unveil the long-awaited S21 FE, which keeps showing up in leaks.

Also on Monday (13), images of models based on the structure of cell phones were published by Yogesh Brar, from the website 91 mobiles. In them, you can see the supposed three variants of the Galaxy S22 cell phone line in white and black.

Supposedly Galaxy S22 line in white color. Supposedly Galaxy S22 line in black color.

*Updated article on 12/13/2021, at 5:49 pm, with new images of the supposed cell phone line.