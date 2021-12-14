Galo was already ‘owner’ of the biggest rout of the Copa do Brasil

Atlético’s ride on top of Athletico-PR, in the first game of the Brazil Cup final, put Galo in a very favorable condition to win the title. After all, reversing the 4-0 imposed by alvinegro last Sunday (12), in Mineirão, has been considered an “impossible” mission by Hurricane itself. The goals by Hulk, Keno and Vargas (2) practically buried the pretensions of the Paraná team. The return match will be next Wednesday (15th), at 9.30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, and Galo can lose by up to three goals difference, which will keep the title. Paraná’s victory by a four-goal difference takes the dispute to penalties and, by five or more, will make the cup stay in Curitiba

Last Sunday’s score was the most expressive in finals in the history of the Copa do Brasil. Until then, the teams that had scored the most in the decision had been Grêmio, with a double 3-1 (Corinthians, in 2001, and Atlético, in 2016), Cruzeiro (3-1 at Flamengo, in 2003) and Corinthians (3rd 1 in Sport, in 2008).

Galo, however, was already at the top of the routs in the entire history of the tournament, which started in 1989. The feat occurred on February 28, 1991, when Atlético scored 11-0 at Caiçara-PI, at Independência, for the first phase . The name of the game was the then center forward Gérson (died May 17, 1994), who scored five times. Even so, some of the 3,126 fans who attended the Horto that Thursday night did not “approve” the performance of the shirt 9.

“I was 12 years old and I remember like it was today. Gérson scored five goals and was still booed, because he could have scored another five. He missed many opportunities”, recalls Fernando Martins Y Miguel, reporter for Super.FC, which was accompanying a game in Horto for the first time.

Gerson scored three times in the first half and twice in the second. The last of him was at 23 minutes of the second stage and, later, he was replaced by Joelton. The other goals were scored by Marquinhos (3), Edu Zanello (2) and Sérgio Araújo.

Atlético thrashed with: Carlos; Alfinete, Paulo Sérgio, Cléber and Paulo Roberto; Amauri, Éder Lopes (Mattos) and Marquinhos; Sérgio Araújo, Gérson (Joelton) and Edu Zanello. Technician: Jair Pereira.

Caiçara-PI was defeated with: Dalmir; Gilvan, Chicão, Neto Seta (Cordeiro) and Chico; Macedo, Chiquinho and Antônio Carlos; Zé Henrique, Edvaldo and Marques (Paulo César). Technician: Francisco Oliveira

Biggest rout of 2021

In this year’s Copa do Brasil, the biggest rout so far came from São Paulo. Interestingly, in front of another team from Piauí, in this case, the 4th of July. Tricolor won the team from the Northeast by 9-1, in the commitment to return from the third phase. In the match on the 8th of June, at Morumbi, Pablo (3), Luciano (2), Gabriel Sara, Rigoni, Bruno Alves and Chico Bala (against), scored the net for the hosts. Dudu Beberibe cashed for the 4th of July.

Check out other routs of four goals or more in this Cup in Brazil

First phase

Moto Club 0 x 5 Botafogo

Guarany de Sobral 1 x 5 CSA

Campinas 1 x 7 Bahia

Round of 16

Santos 4 x 0 Juazeirense

Flemish 6 x 0 ABC

Quarterfinals

Guild 0 x 4 Flemish

Semifinal

Athletic 4 x 0 Fortaleza

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.