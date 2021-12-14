Geisy Arruda is banned from eating in Portugal after a crash on the SUS website

The digital influencer Geisy Arruda, 32 years old, reported that she faced difficulties in eating in Portugal, as she was unable to prove that she was vaccinated against the coronavirus up to date, after problems on the SUS (Unified Health System) website, which left the air last week due to hacker attack.

Through her Twitter profile, the famous woman said that she went to an establishment to eat, but they were unable to read her vaccine passport, due to the fact that the SUS remains “off the air”. Also, she claims to have been “forbidden” to eat.

“The woman was unable to read my vaccine passport. E-São Paulo cannot be read here. The SUS passport is down. [Ela] didn’t sell me food. Said I had to make a [teste] PCR, a PCR to eat! I want my mother, my country”, published Geisy Arruda when talking about the “perrengue” in the European country.

THE WOMAN COULDN’T READ MY VACCINE PASSPORT, E-SÃO PAULO CANNOT BE READ HERE. THE SUS IS OUT OF AIR. AND SOLD ME NO FOOD. HE SAID I HAD TO DO A PCR, A PCR TO EAT! I WANT MY MOTHER, MY COUNTRY. — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) December 13, 2021

The websites of the Ministry of Health and ConnectSUS are down after a hacker attack last Friday (10). According to the federal government, some systems were compromised and the PF (Federal Police) and the GSI (Institutional Security Office) of the Presidency of the Republic were called to investigate the case.

In an official note, Health used the term “incident”, but minister Marcelo Queiroga confirmed that it was a cyber attack. He stated that “the data will not be lost” and that the data is backed up.

The Ministry of Health informed that it is acting with “maximum agility” to reestablish the systems and the expectation is that everything is resolved this week.