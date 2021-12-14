Geisy Arruda is barred from a restaurant in Portugal: ‘Sick of a bag’

geisy arruda, 32, is on vacation in Portugal and reported on her Instagram this Monday (13) that she was turned away from a restaurant in the country because they were unable to read her vaccine passport.

“The woman was unable to read my vaccine passport. e-São Paulo cannot be read here. The SUS is down. And he didn’t sell me food. Said I had to do a PCR. A PCR to eat! I want my mother, my country”, wrote the influencer in her stories.

Afterwards, she made a series of videos talking about what happened, and explaining that she ended up finding another restaurant, this time with Brazilian attendants, who allowed her to eat there.

“My luck is that I went to another restaurant, which had Brazilian attendants [sic], and I was understood. It’s not my fault you can’t read my vaccine passport. If my QR Code is not read in that country”, he said.

Geisy also complained about having to take a PCR test to go to the club and having to leave at 4:00 in the morning.

“I think it’s absurd to have to do PCR in order to have to go clubbing and go out at 4:00 am, obligatorily. I want Brazil. Brazil, if I criticized you, I’m sorry”, said Geisy. “I was never as patriotic as I am today. I’m already fed up with this thing here…”, he finished.

