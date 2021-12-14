Geisy Arruda spends trouble in Portugal after problem on SUS website

Jenni Smith 21 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Geisy Arruda spends trouble in Portugal after problem on SUS website 0 Views

Geisy Arruda traveled to Portugal and found it difficult to eat in the country due to problems with the SUS website, which was down after a hacker attack. Unable to prove that she took the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, the digital influencer was unable to eat.

On social networks, she said that she was in an establishment but was prohibited from eating for not presenting her vaccination passport. “The woman was unable to read my vaccine passport. E-São Paulo cannot be read here. The SUS is down”, he commented.

geisy arrudageisy arruda

geisy arrudaReproduction/Instagram

Geisy Arruda 9

She went through a complicated situation in Portugal

geisy arrudageisy arruda

She was prohibited from eating without a PCRPhoto: Reproduction

geisy arruda

All because of the attack on the SUS websiteCauê Garcia / CG Communication (publicity)

0

In the same publication, Geisy confirmed that he should undergo a PCR test to be able to feed in the European country. The Ministry of Health is already working on restoring the site.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

5 rights that every diabetic has but few people know

About 13 million Brazilians live with diabetes, according to data from the World Health Organization …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved