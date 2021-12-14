Geisy Arruda spends trouble in Portugal after problem on SUS website

Geisy Arruda traveled to Portugal and found it difficult to eat in the country due to problems with the SUS website, which was down after a hacker attack. Unable to prove that she took the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus, the digital influencer was unable to eat.

On social networks, she said that she was in an establishment but was prohibited from eating for not presenting her vaccination passport. “The woman was unable to read my vaccine passport. E-São Paulo cannot be read here. The SUS is down”, he commented.

In the same publication, Geisy confirmed that he should undergo a PCR test to be able to feed in the European country. The Ministry of Health is already working on restoring the site.

THE WOMAN COULDN’T READ MY VACCINE PASSPORT, E-SÃO PAULO CANNOT BE READ HERE. THE SUS IS OUT OF AIR. AND SOLD ME NO FOOD. HE SAID I HAD TO DO A PCR, A PCR TO EAT! I WANT MY MOTHER, MY COUNTRY. — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) December 13, 2021

