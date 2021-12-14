Geminid meteor shower peaks this early morning; know how to see

The Geminid meteor shower, which began on November 4 and will last until Friday (17), peaks at dawn from Monday (13) to Tuesday (14). To watch it, there are some challenges, but the reward could be the best meteor view of the year.

What is Gemini meteor shower

This rain is one of the most anticipated of the year, as it can reach a rate of up to 120 meteors per hour. Also, they travel at a slower speed compared to other seasonal rains — and this means that the “scratch” in the sky tends to be slower and longer lasting.

Even though they are slower than other rains, the Geminideas meteors reach speeds of up to 35 km/s, or 126,000 km/h. That’s a lot by human standards, but it lags far behind other rains like Leonid, whose meteors reach speeds of 71 km/s.

Such characteristics in themselves make the spectacle worth it, but astronomy lovers will still be able to contemplate the rich region of Orion right next to the radiant of this rain. For astrophotographers, it’s worth trying to record images of meteors passing through the Orion Nebula, the Pleiades, and other iconic celestial objects.

Geminis can be seen almost all over the world, but unfortunately they are more favored by observers in the Northern Hemisphere. The further south we are, the closer the radiant is to the horizon—and the horizon is one of the biggest enemies of astronomical observation, because the higher up the object, the better.

The asteroid 3200 Phaeton, “father” of the Geminid meteor shower, spotted by the Arecibo Observatory (Image: Reproduction/Arecibo Observatory/NASA/NSF)

According to NASA experts, Geminids is rich in green “fireballs,” that is, fireballs — meteors big enough to pass through the atmosphere without burning out completely. But don’t worry, even these objects hitting the ground after a partial burn pose no danger to us.

Unlike most meteor showers, Geminids didn’t exactly come from a comet, but rather from small rocks and debris dropped by the asteroid 3200 Phaeton. Thus, when our planet crosses the orbit of this object, it ends up crossing the path of this “dirt” cloud, causing several grains to cross our atmosphere and burn due to friction.

On the other hand, the 3200 Phaeton may have been a comet in the past, according to astronomers’ suspicions. Perhaps it is actually a comet that has lost its volatile material (ice) responsible for creating the characteristic tails of comets. In any case, the asteroid approached in 2007 and 2017, and should return in 2050 and 2060, to renew the “stock” of Geminid rain debris.

How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower

Meteor shower streaks the night sky (Image: Playback/Neale LaSalle/Pexels)

To get the best experience possible, it is recommended to avoid light pollution, moonlight and the horizon. In practice, this means you’ll get better results if you can move further away from the artificial lights, wait until the moon sets and the radiant gets louder. Oh, of course, we also depend on a cloud-free sky.

And what time will the Geminid meteor shower be? Well, the Moon will be in a crescent phase and 75% lit, very high in the sky, obscuring most of the meteors. To avoid it, it will be necessary to wait for the star to go away, which will happen at 2:00 in the morning. At this point, the radiant of the rain — the constellation Gemini — will be around 35 degrees above the horizon, which already provides good visualization.

There is no need to stare into the radiant, as this is just the reference point where the meteors seem to originate. In fact, the “shooting stars” can appear anywhere, but preferably to the north, which is where the constellation of Gemini will be.

The Gemini meteor shower appears far to the North, with radiant in the constellation Gemini (Image: Reproduction/stellarium.org)

It is also recommended to avoid cell phone light as it will narrow your pupil and reduce your ability to see in the dark. If you need the mobile device to consult the sky charts, for example, you can use an application that makes the screen light reddish. This will lessen the effect of pupil dilation.

This will be the last meteor shower of the year, so enjoy, use a beach chair, or even a towel to leave yourself on the floor, and enjoy the spectacle.

Watch the Geminid meteor shower live

If you can’t stay up into the night to watch the meteors, or if the sky in your city is cloudy, preventing any observation, there are broadcasts to watch the Geminid meteor shower live! The tip is to follow up with NASA: the space agency will have a live on its NASA Meteor Watch page on Facebook, starting at 23:00 (GMT).

There’s also a live streaming on YouTube, straight from the skies over Beijing, China:

Source: NASA, Space.com, The Guardian