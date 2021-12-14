Globo actress on reactions to the masturbation scene: “So retrograde”

After 20 years away from Globo soap operas, Andréa Beltrão returned to participate in the plots of Um Lugar Ao Sol. Better than returning to the small screens, only starring in one of the most controversial scenes of recent years and becoming one of the most talked about subjects on the internet.

The moment in question was the masturbation of her character, Rebeca. In an interview with O Globo, the actress said that she did not expect the recording to air.

The actress was happy with the repercussion and the provocation caused in society. “I thought this scene wouldn’t even go away. I thought: ‘Is it? Nine o `clock pm’. In these retrograde times, the Middle Ages politically speaking, the Bible in hand, with all due respect for one’s religion… when it went on the air, I said: ‘Oh, that’s great’. They sent me some things from people saying: ‘How absurd for a woman to masturbate at dinnertime,'” he pointed out.

“Well, it’s just that we don’t choose the exact time to masturbate, right? Every woman masturbates whenever she feels like it. I thought it was good, I thought it was good noise, a good fight, a good provocation”, he celebrated.

“It was really cool to do the scene,” said Andrea, who felt no shame on set. “Nice because it was so elegant, delicate. I felt a hell of a respect, I didn’t have any embarrassment. […] I took this book to the recording right in the first scene of Rebeca, because she is a woman who reads. I wanted to put it there so that when I had a break in the scene I could pick it up to read. It wasn’t just a thought, but it happened that, on that day, I said where’s the book? It was awesome! Everything to see”, concluded the actress.

