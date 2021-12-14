Globo wants to use Justice to try to disrupt Faustão’s debut in Band | Lo Bianco

TV Globo reproduction Globo would be preparing a legal dossier to try to disrupt Faustão’s life in the Band

This columnist discovered that TV Globo set up a legal body to try to surprise the life of presenter Fausto Silva in Band with a series of legal measures. After breaking up in an unfriendly way with TV Globo, Faustão is scheduled to debut on January 17 on his new channel, the same date as the debut of the reality Big Brother Brasil next year.

According to reliable sources who transit the station’s executive and also the Almighty’s contract board, PlimPlim’s lawyers are carefully studying Fausto Silva’s contract at the station, which will be terminated on the last day of this month of December.

One of the reasons that made Globo choose not to definitively break its contract with Faustão – and thus prevent its debut this year in the Band – was the possibility of arguing legally that Faustão would have broken contractual clauses with Globo advertising and working in a new attraction – on another channel – while his contract was still in effect with the house.

Also according to the information that the column had access to, this would be the main argument for Globo to file a series of legal measures against the presenter when there are few days left for his program to start on Band.

Globo’s idea is to plead in court that Faustão broke important contractual clauses, and with that ask the Court to prevent the presenter from debuting on the new channel until the entire fine is paid to TV Globo. According to sources from the company’s executive, this condition could be proposed in court, since it could impose a penalty against the presenter for having committed some contractual offense with another broadcaster during his contractual term with Globo.

Globo would even be preparing an action to ask the judiciary in January to look into Faustão’s contract with the Band, to prove whether the presenter signed with the station this year while his contract is still in force, or if he would have used other people to represent you in a legal and contractual way with the Band.

These are the main points that Globo is preparing to try to make life difficult for Fausto Silva in the Band. However, another point also draws attention and will be the subject of legal discussion. And this second point, according to sources at Plimplim, would be just an attempt to postpone the presenter’s debut: Globo has the ‘Domingão do Faustão’ registered in its name until 2031. Thus, the station would be preparing a second lawsuit to join close to the presenter’s debut on the Band, and thus put into discussion whether the name “Faustão” could be used in another program schedule until 2031.

As it is a nickname – and not exactly the journalist’s name – even knowing that the right to personality is above any other requirement, Globo’s objective is not to win this lawsuit, but to ask the Court to prohibit the nickname Fausto be used in the Band’s grid until the Court issues a ruling on the case. The action would only have the objective of disrupting the new legal relationships that Fausto has closed with Band.

The Band – and especially Faustão – are already prepared to start this legal war with Globo. People close to the presenter confirmed to the column that the fact that Globo did not agree in his release to participate in the press conference of his new program on Band in September, in itself already sparked in the presenter that a legal war was about to start.

This is because Globo has been following all the steps of the presenter on the Band until the end of December, precisely because his contract on Globo is still in force until the end of the year. This, by the way, is one of the main arguments that Globo has to claim legally against the presenter.