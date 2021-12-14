Globoplay provokes SBT to promote Maria do Bairro’s arrival in the catalog

Globoplay made a very creative call to announce that Maria do Bairro (1995) is already available in their catalogue. Globo’s streaming platform published a video showing the change in Thalía’s character’s life, making reference to several SBT programs, as if they were part of her old and poor trajectory. “You know I even liked my old neighborhood. Saturdays were lively and Sundays were cool. The square was very simple, but at least it was ours.“, says the garbage collector, at the beginning of the video, citing the programs by Celso Portiolli and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, in addition to one of the children’s attractions on Silvio Santos’ station.

“But now I’m in a new neighborhood. And I can already say: I found my place”, continues the girl on the roll call, also celebrating the fact that the ‘new neighborhood’ has much more than the old one.

The video also shows the villain of the Mexican soap opera, angry at seeing the poor woman in a more elite place. “I can’t believe what I’m seeing. Globoplay is not the place for a poor woman”, says Soraya Montenegro (Itatí Cantoral). “Globoplay is everyone’s neighborhood. Even a snob like you, okay?”, Maria do Bairro answers.

“I’d rather be a snob than a disqualified one,” counters the antagonist, before a cutscene that shows the two slapping and landing on the floor of a parking lot.

The video ends with the theme song by Maria do Bairro and Thalía’s character saying that no one will take her away from Globoplay.

Watch:

Maria do Bairro’s Mexican actress dies

Last Thursday (9) the Mexican actress Carmen Salinas, famous for roles in televisa soaps like Maria do Bairro (1995), exhausted by SBT and currently in the Globoplay catalog died, died. The information was only known on Friday (10) through the actress’ social networks.

“With deep pain, we communicate that actress Carmen Salinas passed away on December 9, 2021,” the family said. She had been admitted to a hospital in Mexico for a month. The cause of death was a cerebral hemorrhage caused by hypertension. Since then, I was in a coma.

Through social networks, family members thanked: “We appreciate the messages of support and tributes, as well as all the affection and prayer that helped our beloved Carmen”.