Goalkeeper Everson tattoos drawing of the Brazilian champion’s cup for Atlético-MG: “It’s on your skin!” | athletic-mg

A week after celebrating the title of Brazilian champion in 2021, and in the midst of a Brazil Cup final dispute in which Atlético-MG put a hand to the cup, goalkeeper Everson immortalized the first conquest on his arm. Made a tattoo of the Brasileirão cup.

Athletic News

Atlético-MG closes with Adidas to supply the uniform as of July 2022

On social networks, the goalkeeper of Galo wrote the caption “Tá na pele!”, in a photo with the tattoo artist Fê Paoliello. Everson explained the reason for tattooing the cup on his arm. It is the first one related to a professional achievement. The archer has other tattoos related to family and religion.

– I wanted to perpetuate this moment because of the meaning it has for me, as it was my first national title, after playing in the four divisions of the country and going through many difficult situations, as well as being special for the club, as it had been a long time. that Atlético didn’t win the Brazilian

An Atlético fan, the artist summarized the meeting in a text also posted on her Instagram profile. She, who had already tattooed Everson’s wife, wrote:

– Think people? Tattooing our gala do mass’s cup on the best goalkeeper in Brazil? This saying has never been more appropriate: I died, but I do well!

1 of 2 Everson with tattooed arm: Brazilian champion 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Everson with tattooed arm: Brazilian champion 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

Everson, at age 31, capped the year of emotions with the much-desired trophy. He competed in all series of the Brazilian Nationals (from D to A), was runner-up in 2019 for Santos, third place last year at Galo, and now finally champion in the elite division.

Everson was the season’s all-time starter. He made 37 of the 38 rounds at the Brazilian Nationals. He just didn’t play against Grêmio, at the close, as Cuca spared the entire starting lineup aiming at the Copa do Brasil. The first game ended 4-0 for Rooster against Hurricane. Return is on Wednesday, and then vacation. Everson will have time to get his other arm tattooed if the club confirms the favoritism in the decision.