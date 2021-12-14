GOL announces new routes from Pará to the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast in high season





During this high summer season, GOL Linhas Aéreas reinforces non-stop communication between the state of Pará and three Brazilian regions: Midwest, Northeast and Southeast.

The first two routes are seasonal – Santarém (STM)-Brasilia (BSB), previously operated, and Salvador (SSA)-Belém (BEL), unprecedented, starting this December. RIOgaleão (GIG)-Belém (BEL) also returns in December and remains in force in the months following the holidays, in 2022. The new operations include Brazilians from different regions seeking the tourist attractions of Pará and Parás planning trips around Brazil out.

Belém-RIOgaleão-Belém

GOL resumes direct flights between the capital of Pará and the international airport of Rio de Janeiro this Monday (12/13) – the only route to connect the two states non-stop. There are 4 round-trip frequencies per week, allowing the people of Pará all the convenience to connect with several cities in the South and Southeast of RIOgaleão. For Customers who have Rio de Janeiro as their final point, it only takes 3h30 on the direct flight to enjoy the city’s unique attractions. As of the second quarter of 2022, the Company will operate daily flights between the two capitals.

Salvador-Belém-Salvador

An unprecedented route for the company, it is a seasonal bet by GOL that caters to the high flow of travel in the period between December 14th and January 29th. The direct flight lasts 2h50 and offers 2 round-trip flights per week. It connects Belém to Salvador international airport, one of the Company’s points of greatest connectivity in the Northeast: there, there are options for departures to more than 25 destinations in all regions of Brazil. The route also allows people from Pará quick access to the extensive and rich coast of Bahia.

Santarém-Brasilia-Santarém

Vacation trips to Tapajós, in Pará, are the focus of this seasonal route that GOL resumes between December 4th and March 6th. Direct flights last 2 hours and 40 hours and connect the heart of the Amazon to the Company’s hub in the federal capital, allowing customers and cargo to quickly travel to more than 25 destinations in all regions of the country and abroad. There are 3 return flights per week.

In a resumption guided by the balance between capacity and demand, and also driven by the significant advance of vaccination in Brazil, the Company is supported by the strictest Security protocols to contain coronavirus contagion on board and at the airports where it operates. These are measures to ensure the health and well-being of all Customers, Employees and partners.

Check the flight times and frequencies on the three routes below:

RIOgaleão-BELÉM-RIOgaleão: FROM 12/13/21

SALVADOR-BELÉM-SALVADOR: BETWEEN 12/14/21 AND 01/29/22

SANTAREM-BRASÍLIA-SANTARÉM: BETWEEN 12/4/21 AND 03/06/22

Gol Information



