Golden Globe 2022 Announces Awards Nominees; see list | Movie theater

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the 2022 Golden Globe nominees this Monday (13). The ceremony takes place on January 9th.
- Among the films, the most nominated were “Belfast” and “Ataque de dogs” with seven nominations each.
- In the TV categories, “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” lead with four each;
- The NBC channel canceled the awards broadcast after accusations of lack of diversity in the members who vote for the films and other scandals;
- These criticisms prompted the association to diversify its members and prohibit them from accepting gifts.
- Belfast
- in the rhythm of the heart
- Dune
- King Richard: Creating Champions
- Dog Attack
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Attack of the Dogs
- Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions
- Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy
BEST ACTRESS IN FILM – DRAMA
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, Gucci House
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
BEST MOVIE – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Cyrano
- don’t look up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Love sublime love
BEST ACTOR IN FILM – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In A Neighborhood in New York
BEST ACTRESS IN FILM – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, Love, Sublime Love
BEST ASSISTANT ACTOR IN FILM
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, In The Rhythm Of The Heart
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs
BEST SOUNDTRACK ON FILM
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle
- Germaine Franco, Enchantment
- Jonny Greenwood, Attack of the Dogs
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS IN FILM
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, Love, Sublime Love
- Kirsten Dunst, Attack of the Dogs
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Creating Champions
- Ruth Negga, Identity
BEST ORIGINAL SONG IN FILM
- “Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
- “Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
- “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
- “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
- Apartment Number 6
- Drive My Car
- God’s hand
- the hero
- Parallel Mothers
BEST ANIMATION MOVIE
- Charm
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SERIES – DRAMA
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Round 6
- Billy Porter, pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupine
BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Round 6
- succession
BEST ACTRESS IN TV SERIES – DRAMA
- Use Fertilizer, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
BEST TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC
- the great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- ted lasso
BEST ACTOR ON A TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS ON A TV SERIES – COMEDY/MUSIC
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish
- Jean, Hacks
BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TELEFILM
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs
- Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
BEST ACTOR IN LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES OR TELEFILM
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
BEST ACTRESS IN LIMITED SERIES, ANTOLOGICAL SERIES OR TELEFILM
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST ASSISTANT ACTOR ON TV
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Doubles, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Oh Yeong-su, Round 6
BEST COADJUVANT ACTRESS ON TV
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Duty, Dopesick
- Andie McDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso