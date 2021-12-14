Government opens loophole for new extra fees on electricity bills

BRASILIA – The provisional measure (MP) issued by President Jair Bolsonaro this Monday night as a rescue to the electricity sector also allows the government to create extra tariff flags to cover the costs arising from an eventual water crisis.

The tariff flag is an instrument created by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) in 2015 so that the consumer pays for the generation of energy by thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive than hydroelectric plants. The values ​​are usually defined by the agency and the flag color (green, yellow or red) is announced monthly.

This year, however, the Ministry of Mines and Energy decided to create the banner called Water Scarcity, due to the worst drought in the last 91 years in the region of hydroelectric plants.

This banner represents an additional cost of R$14.20 for every one hundred kilowatt-hours consumed and was announced as a way to pay the high costs resulting from the activation of practically the entire thermal park in the country. The thermoelectric plants guaranteed supply, but represent a higher cost for the consumer.





The MP edited by the government now allows “the establishment of an extraordinary tariff flag to cover exceptional costs arising from a situation of water scarcity”. In other words, in a new crisis situation, the government may adopt an extra flag regardless of Aneel’s decision.

The text says that the establishment of the extraordinary tariff flag will be transitory and must be justified and that it does not apply to customers registered in the Social Electricity Tariff, which benefits low-income consumers.

The main objective of the MP is to provide financial assistance to the electricity sector, through energy distributors. The objective is to avoid a tariff on electricity bills in 2022 — the year of presidential elections — caused by the rise of fuels such as natural gas and diesel and by the water crisis.

The measure does not bring numbers, but it is a loan that should be around R$ 15 billion. This financing will be coordinated by BNDES with a group of banks and included in the electricity bills.

There is relief at first, with the loan, but rates are pressured later, when the financing starts to be paid.

As this is an MP, the text is already in effect, but needs to be analyzed by Congress within four months.