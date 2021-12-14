Government publishes MP for financial aid to the electricity sector to avoid ‘tariff’ in 2022 – Economy

BRASILIA – After weeks of expectations, the government published this Monday, 13, a provisional measure that makes room for a new aid to the electric sector in order to avoid a “charge” on electricity bills in 2022, the year of presidential elections. The loan will be used to fund emergency measures to prevent power outages due to serious shortages in hydroelectric power plant reservoirs – and must be paid in subsequent years.

The MP was published in an extra edition of official diary and it has the force of law. To become definitive, however, approval by the House and Senate will be required within a period of up to 120 days.

The resources will be used, for example, to fund the cost of the thermal plants that were activated in recent months to secure the power supply. These plants generate much more expensive energy than hydroelectric plants. They will also cover the costs of importing energy from neighboring countries and even the discount promised to consumers who are saving energy – the “bonus” will be paid via discount on electricity bills for January of next year.

The measure makes room for the government to establish conditions and requirements for structuring financial operations. The exact amounts of the loan were not detailed, nor the payment term, but the forecast is that the operation will be around R$ 15 billion.

The purpose of the bailout is to ease the projected increase in tariffs next year and prevent a readjustment that could reach 21%, as the Estadão/Broadcast. As an example of the loan granted to companies at the height of the pandemic of Covid-19, also made possible by MP, the financing will be diluted in the consumers’ electricity bills. Despite the similarity, the country’s economic scenario has changed, with a base interest rate at a much higher level.

The new financial aid has as a backdrop the government’s decision to establish a tariff flag that is insufficient to support the costs of measures resulting from water scarcity. According to data from National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the Bandeiras account registered an accumulated loss of R$ 9.86 billion up to September. Even with the start of rain in some parts of the country, which partially alleviated the problems that the electricity sector has faced in recent months, the assessment is that the operation is still far from normal and still does not guarantee “comfort” for the situation.

According to the document, the amounts to be raised by the operations must observe “the additional costs arising from the situation of water scarcity and the deferrals applied in the tariff process prior to the release of funds, subject to prior approval by Aneel. If there is a loan greater than the costs, the distributor must reimburse consumers.