Government suspends sale of 12 health plans in Brazil – News

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) determined the temporary suspension of the sale of 12 health plans from four operators due to complaints made in the third quarter.

The prohibition on sale, announced this Monday (12), takes effect from next Friday (17) and takes into account the high number of complaints related to assistance coverage.

The measure is part of the Service Guarantee Monitoring Program, which regularly monitors the sector’s performance and acts to protect consumers.

According to the ANS, preventing new users from entering the plan protects 55,197 beneficiaries. It is only allowed the entry of a new child, new spouse, ex-employees who have been fired or retired in contracts already linked to the suspended plans.

“The purpose of the suspension of plans is to prevent the entry of new users into plans with assistance problems until the operators present an improvement in the monitoring result”, points out the regulator.

It was also established the return of commercialization of plans in the Medvida Empresa category, by the operator Oralclass Assistência Médica e Odontológica LTDA.

Check the list of plans with the sale suspended

HEALTH SIM LTDA

• Yes Business Essential R1 CC

• Class Ade R1 ACC

• Yes Senior ENF IND AH S/C

• Yes 20 Corporate REG 1 Infirmary SC

• Yes 10 Corporate REG 1 Infirmary SC

• Yes 10 REG Adhesion 1 SC Infirmary

ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA.

• PPHS – Popular Hospital Health Plan

• COL by Adhesion Salvador – ENF

• PPHS Salvador ENF

• COL EMP Salvador ENF

UNIMED DO SUDOESTE COOPERATIVA DE TRABALHO MEDICO LTDA

• Essential Silver

SANTA HELENA MEDICAL ASSISTANCE S/A.

• Gold V