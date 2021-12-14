Grandson ‘explodes’ and calls Palmeiras striker into the fight

Neto started this Monday’s edition of ‘Os Donos da Bola’, by the Band, more ‘pistol’ than ever. The former player sent an insulting message to Deyverson, from Palmeiras. The attacker would have shown the middle finger to Neto during a video call.







Neto made an affirmation during ‘Os Donos da Bola’ this Monday (Photos: Reproduction/Os Donos da Bola; Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Photo: Throw!

Neto stated that in the call he was talking to the mother of Jaílson, formerly of Palmeiras and who was transferred to Cruzeiro, during the player’s farewell party.

“By the way Deyverson, let me give you a message. I was having Jailson’s farewell party, where I blew his mom a kiss on ‘Facetime’ and you pointed the middle finger at me, Deyverson. Next time if you come here in the Band, you come here to point at me personally. I’ll break your finger! Not to mention that you’ll be beaten by me when I meet you,” he began.

“Because if you’re a man, you do it yourself. If you’re a man, you do it, morally. Why do you say, ‘Let’s forgive.’ be smart when you meet me in person. If you score the world title goal, you come here on the band, but not on my program. You don’t come in here. “, completed.

