Grêmio soccer runner-up indicates Douglas Costa’s departure in 2022: “Difficult to maintain” | Guild

The tendency is that Douglas Costa will not follow Grêmio in 2022. That was the indication of the vice-presidential soccer team Denis Abrahão in a press conference this Monday afternoon. The manager stated that the attacker is too expensive for the Tricolor in Serie B and is looking for a good deal for both sides.

The last acts of the shirt 10 at Grêmio moved the environment. The yellow card followed by insults on social media, the request to be released for his wedding party two days before the game with Atlético-MG and the celebration of the goal with a goodbye created an atmosphere of conflict with the fans. Abrahão also lists the injuries and the amounts involved.

– His manager (Douglas) had a great sensibility and partnership with us. I already have a call to respond to Douglas Costa’s attorney. This player everyone knows it’s very expensive. It is exceptional, but gave little return to the club. He’s an ace with the ball, but he was injured for a long time, so we have to talk. It has a lot of quality, but nothing has been decided about it – said the manager.

It’s very expensive for what Grêmio will play, which is the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals, the Copa do Brasil and Gauchão. It’s difficult to maintain the squad because of everything I’ve shown. — Denis Abrahão, soccer vice

Information about Douglas’ participation in a party on Thursday night was also handled. The leader mocked the disappearance of Jô, who has been away from home since that date until today and would be at the event with the Grêmio striker.

– It is cost-effective. There’s been news of people who haven’t been home since Thursday. He was away for four days. The party was really good. They’re on vacation, players don’t think very much like us. We who are common mortals. The business, to get out, has to be good for both parties. If it’s just for Douglas, it won’t happen. If it’s just for Grêmio, it won’t happen. We have to keep the balance – highlighted the leader.