“Grêmio will have half a dozen players”, says Denis Abrahão

Denis Abrahão gave an interview to journalist Darci Filho’s YouTube channel. The statements given by the manager in this interview were strong and some we will highlight over the next few days.

But, in this article we took one of the most impactful phrases said by Denis Abrahão in this interview, which was: “There will be half a dozen players, the change will be very big.”

Unlike what seems to be happening, that the tricolor is opting for the maintenance of athletes. In this interview with Darci Filho, the director guaranteed that great changes will occur in the tricolor of Rio Grande do Sul.

However, only players who are being speculated to have their contracts renewed are already 3. So we believe that this number established by the manager is more a mere expression than a certain number of players who will stay.

Denis Abrahão also established an ideal number of players for Grêmio to start the season.

“I want to start the pre-season with 25-26 players and four more to come (coming back on loan). They went to a top club, Gui Azevedo with Coritiba, Felipe Albuquerque who was at Ponte Preta, even because Vanderson is being negotiated”, said Denis Abrahão.

From what we can understand, this group of players mentioned by Denis Abrahão will be composed of athletes who are already at the club and some returning from loan.

However, if there’s going to be half a dozen of the cast that downgraded the club, he’ll have to negotiate almost the entire group that will perform in the pre-season.

Denis’ statements are still confused. But, he said he will take a vacation towards the end of the year, so we hope that after that his statements will be more understandable, as almost every interview is an enigma.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA