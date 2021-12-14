GTA 6: New information about the game leaves fans disappointed

Leaker who leaked that a new Star Wars game would be released and got it right, revealed information about the expected GTA 6

‎GTA 6 it is easily one of the most awaited games of all time. The success of GTA V, combined with the power of the next-gen consoles, have raised the game’s hype to the stratosphere and any minimal information about the production is enthusiastically received by fans of the franchise. And now, we have news.

After the Rockstar founder surprisingly talked about GTA 6, according to ACCNGT, an insider who brought up a lot of advance information about games like Star Wars Eclipse, has just brought up a very disappointing rumor about the upcoming Rockstar game, Grand Theft Auto 6 .

“Some people don’t understand how chaotic game development is. I think it will be a disappointment to a lot of people in some ways (of course not with the chart). If the game is announced this year or early in 2022, we might be really worried.” said the leaker.

It appears that if the game is announced now, it might not do very well, as development may be having some issues. According to a report by Rockstar Magazine, GTA 6 may be further away than many imagine. The French website points out that this is the “most chaotic project” in the studio’s history, with crucial elements constantly being modified.

In fact, it is said that the problems had accumulated so much that development was restarted last year, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well. It is speculated that ‘GTA 6’ will bring a strong multiplayer component, as the online mode has maintained ‘GTA V’ as one of the most played titles in the world to date, almost 8 years after its release.

See the post below: