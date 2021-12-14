Gui Napolitano’s ex says he discovered betrayal while ex-BBB slept

Catherine Bascoy told how she learned of the betrayals of her ex-boyfriend, ex-BBB and ex-No Limit William Neapolitan. The digital influencer claimed that the out-of-dating affairs were discovered while the ex was sleeping.

In an interview with MTVixe, which airs tomorrow, Catherine said that she found the evidence by fiddling with her boyfriend’s cell phone.

“He would look at my cell phone and move everything all day long. Then I had his password too. We were sleeping, and I said: ‘I’m going to look at his cell phone, it’s not possible, there’s something wrong.’ He gave me a little twist in my head and I decided to look. He was sleeping. I said: ‘Wake up, who are these, what is this?'” she said.

The show’s host, Ingrid Ohara, questioned what exactly the digital influencer had seen on the phone. Catherine said she saw photos and conversations and added: “I had everything.”

“The betrayal was 10%, there was a lot more involved in the breakup. [A infidelidade] It was something that weighed a lot, but it was one blow after another that I said: ‘Enough!’. I was crying really, really bad about my relationship. I said: ‘Man, there is something wrong, we are no longer in the same connection'”, said the influencer.

Catherine said that she only told the reason for the termination because she was attacked on social media. “They attacked my mother, they attacked me, they said I left him alone. Of course, I took a horn!” she explained.

The two ended their relationship in October. On Instagram, the influencer talked about the end of the year.

“A boring subject, but necessary. Out of respect and affection for each of you who accompanied us here, I decided to take a stand. I needed some time to breathe and think. My goal is to always be happy and at peace with myself. relating to ‘carry’ my relationship alone, to be a puppet, to be betrayed, to be humiliated, to be less than what I am, what I deserve to be and, mainly, to not smile and not be able to overflow love with whoever you are. beside me,” she said.