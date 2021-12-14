Guild does not follow standards and takes inexplicable measures

Vagner Mancini will coach Grêmio in 2022. Vice-president Denis Abrahão decided to keep the coaching staff, as he had anticipated at the press conference after the game against Atlético-MG, for the last round of the 2021 Brasileirão.

“I worked with Mancini for 50 days. The conviction in this decision was due to the evolution that the team showed after he took over without knowing the players and in a short space of time he got the best of them. If Mancini had arrived earlier, because of his success, Grêmio would have been among the top six”, said Dennis.

Speech is partially correct. Vagner Mancini’s success would leave Grêmio in seventh place, if he had been training the team in 38 matches from the start. However, it is undeniable that facing the reserves of Bragantino, Flamengo and Atlético-MG helped to camouflage the numbers.

Keeping the coach relegated for the following year is not something common among the big teams in Brazil. In 2019 Cruzeiro was demoted and continued with Adílson Batista, who was fired during Mineiro. In 2012, Gilson Kleina fell with Palmeiras and was champion of Série B the following year, he was also a replacement for Felipão, as well as Mancini.

In these two cases, the coaches took over when the team was already in the hole and difficult to get out, a situation similar to Mancini’s. So, although they have some of the blame, they weren’t the main villains. And so, they had another chance, as the Grêmio coach.

The inexplicable measures of the Guild

Dismissing Marcelo Oliveira and Thiago Gomes, keeping Denis Abrahão, Mancini and Reverson Pimentel sounds strange. It seems that the president did not realize that his team went to Serie B. The atmosphere is calm, as if it was just another year.

