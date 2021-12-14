GV-Card can be recharged through PicPay starting this Tuesday | Holy Spirit

Starting this Tuesday (14), those who use the Transcol system to move around Greater Vitória will be able to count on one more way to recharge the GVCard. The PicPay payment application will offer the top up service for everyone using the platform.

The news was announced by the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), in a video released on social networks.

“We are announcing yet another advance for public transport and for the Transcol system. With the possibility of recharging the CartãoGV with PicPay, the user will have more ease and convenience when he needs to replenish his credits. In addition, it is an Espirito Santo application that has won everything. This action is another step towards improving the quality of public transport in Espírito Santo,” said the governor.

Created in Espírito Santo, PicPay is currently the largest payment application in Brazil, with over 60 million users.

Transcol buses stopped accepting cash in May 2020 and only allow payment with the card.

According to the state secretary for Mobility and Infrastructure, Fábio Damasceno, the implementation of CartãoGV, together with the new ticketing system, was designed to add technology.

“It was an important modernization. A system that allows us to bring new ways to recharge and pay tariffs. To encourage the use of public transport, it is essential that the user has several options so that the service becomes a convenience”, he reinforced.

In a November report, passengers from Greater Vitória spoke of difficulties in recharging the card

The CartãoGV is the single metro ticket used in the Transcol system. Currently, the CartãoGV also allows residents of Vitória and Viana to make connections between lines without having to go through a terminal or pay a second rate.

The GV Card can be purchased at points of sale of the Metropolitan Transport Companies Union of Greater Vitória (GVBus), at the terminals, physical network of partners or even at self-service machines, for the amount of BRL 10 which are converted to credits.

The GV Card recharge points can be found on the website www.cartaogv.com.br.