GV-Card recharge can be done through PicPay from this Tuesday

There is news for passengers who use the Transcol System to move around Greater Vitória. As of this Tuesday (14), the GV Card recharge payment can be made through PicPay.

The news was announced by the state governor, Renato Casagrande, in a video released on social networks.

“We are announcing yet another advance for public transport and for the Transcol System. With the possibility of recharging the CartãoGV with PicPay, the user will have more ease and convenience when they need to replenish their credits. In addition, it is an Espirito Santo application that has won everything. the country. This action is another step towards improving the quality of public transport in Espírito Santo”, said the governor.

According to the Secretary of State for Mobility and Infrastructure, Fábio Damasceno, the implementation of CartãoGV, together with the new ticketing system, was designed to add technology.

“It was an important modernization. A system that allows us to bring new ways to recharge and pay tariffs. To encourage the use of public transport, it is essential that the user has several options so that the service becomes a convenience”, he reinforced.

How to acquire the GV Card?

Passengers can purchase the GV Card at GVBus points of sale, terminals, physical network of partners or even at self-service machines. The price is R$10.00 which are converted into credits. Recharge points can be found on the website: www.cartaogv.com.br.

Another form of credits and cards is at the terminal entrance roulette, where two agents are stationed at the booths to serve passengers who do not have credits or cards and wish to enter to catch a bus.

The card as a single ticket used by the Transcol System was adopted with the arrival of the pandemic in order to avoid physical contact with banknotes and coins.

Currently, the card also allows residents of Viana and Vitória to make connections between lines without having to go through a terminal or pay a second rate.