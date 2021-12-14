Hackers jailbreak PS4 on firmware 9.00; same concept can work on PS5

Facebook

According to the Kotaku website, a trio of notable console hackers have just released a new ready-to-run kernel exploit for the PS4 and PS4 Pro that works on firmware version 9.00 and earlier. In other words, running homebrew apps and unauthorized copying of games has become viable for a very significant group of PS4 owners.

The jailbreak, dubbed “pOOBs4”, is credited to PlayStation scene hackers/developers: SpecterDev, ChendoChap and Znullptr, with thanks given to Sleirsgoevy for his webkit browser exploit, TheFloW, for discovering the real bug of the system. files that allows this feat to work. Jailbreaking requires network access and a USB key with a special file. Once executed, the console is free to receive files from PC.

The kernel exploit used should work on PS5 as well. However, a PS5 version has yet to be created, in part due to the lead developer not yet having a PS5.

‘pOOBs4’ isn’t the first time hackers have gained the ability to run arbitrary code on the PlayStation 4, but it’s definitely the most notable because previous exploits required older firmware versions that most people had already left behind.

In contrast, Sony’s now exploitable firmware version 9.00 was just released on September 15th. However, firmware 9.03 was recently released and already prevents this jailbreak from being installed – until hackers manage to reach Sony again.