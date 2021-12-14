hairdresser reports Henry’s question to Monique

Hairdresser Tereza Cristina dos Santos reported today at an audience that 4-year-old Henry Borel asked his mother, Monique Medeiros, if he was in the way. According to her, the dialogue took place in a video call when Monique was in a beauty salon in Barra da Tijuca, on February 12th.

According to Tereza, nanny Thayná de Oliveira Ferreira made a call to let Monique know that Henry was limping and had an injured knee, allegedly assaulted by Jairinho, then stepfather. During the call, made by video call, Tereza says that she saw the boy’s image in a hallway.

At one point, Henry asked “Mommy, do I disturb you?”, hearing from his mother that he never disturbed her.

Tereza also says that she also heard that Monique “would leave” if the nanny was fired, because Thayná “looked after the child very well” — this conversation supposedly took place with Jairinho.

In the case file, it appears that on that February 12th —about a month before the boy’s death— Henry was attacked by his stepfather. The MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) defends that Monique omitted herself in this episode, as she was informed of the aggressions and continued in the beauty salon, doing hair hydration treatment.

In her testimony at the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio, Tereza said that Monique received the call while she was undergoing hydration. Afterwards, she even made a brush in her hair. According to the hairdresser, Henry’s mother only asked to speed up the process at the end of the brush, when she was already taking care of her bangs.

Monique’s defense has friction with judge

During Tereza’s testimony, lawyer Hugo Novais, from Monique’s defense, had a conflict with Judge Elizabeth Louro. Novais questioned details of the testimony previously given by Tereza to the Civil Police.

The transcript of the testimony contains the names of Thayná and Jairinho, in the account of the dialogues, but Tereza said that she never said Jairinho’s name and that she only learned that the nanny was called Thayná after news in the press.

Novais questions, then, the credibility of the transcript made by the Civil Police, since information not mentioned by the deponent would have been included. “Her testimony imputes torture and omission to the defendants, it’s important,” Novais said. The judge said that yes, it is important, and asked to continue, because she did not think it was important to include a name.

Louro stated that it is the practice of the police to draw up statements “in this way” and that Novais knew about it. “What I can’t do is let you discuss this for half an hour,” added the judge.

When Novais stated that he would ask for a confrontation with delegate Henrique Damasceno, responsible for the investigations, the judge reacted. “Please, doctor, proceed and then ask for your confrontation.”