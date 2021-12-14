Hamilton and Verstappen’s fierce rivalry marked 2021 in F1 history | formula 1

Not even the most creative writers could conceive of a championship with such anthological contours in Formula 1 in 2021, especially in its outcome. Winner of the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday, Max Verstappen won his first career title after 22 rounds of an uphill battle against seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton, who overtook him on the last lap. Below, review the main chapters of this story.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to become F1 champion

1 out of 10 Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton featured in the 2021 F1 title fight — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were the main characters in the fight for the F1 title in 2021 — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The last race of the championship lived up to the scenario of the season. At the start, Hamilton overcame pole Verstappen and resisted even a touch from his rival in turn 1. He was heading for a comfortable victory until Nicholas Latifi called up the safety car on lap 54 that slapped his advantage over the Dutchman. At the restart, the RBR driver needed five corners to make the decisive overtaking.

And there was no lack of controversy after the race. Because of Verstappen’s advances just before the green flag and the unusual latecomer procedure adopted by the commissioners, Mercedes filed two protests over the outcome of the dispute, but both were rejected.

2) Zero tolerance in Jeddah

Hamilton started from pole in the penultimate race of the year and benefited from a yellow flag that anticipated his pit stop, but Verstappen took the lead as he took advantage of the stoppage by Mick Schumacher’s crash. In the first restart, the Dutchman kept the lead, however, he did it off the track; thus, he had to leave third place in the second restart.

2 of 10 The crucial moment of the test: Max Verstappen’s brake test and Lewis Hamilton’s subsequent touch — Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images The crucial moment of the test: Max Verstappen’s brake test and Lewis Hamilton’s subsequent touch — Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Max regained first place, but after a series of yellow flags, he scattered the car in Hamilton’s overtaking and drove both of them off the track. Then, when the RBR driver braked erratically, the seven-time champion hit his rear; the Dutchman was punished twice in the race with 5s and 10s, being passed on lap 43 in what was Hamilton’s eighth victory.

3) Reaction to the Brazilian

The Sao Paulo GP was a watershed in the title fight in 2021. Coming from two losses to Verstappen in the US and Mexico and far from the top 3 in the qualifying race after being punished for a rear wing irregularity, Hamilton saw the rival extend the advantage over him in the championship from 19 to 21 points.

However, in 19 laps, he gained nine positions until finally overtaking Max on lap 59. The race was also marked by a widespread controversy by Verstappen to prevent an overtaking, which raised questions from other drivers for the lack of punishment.

3 out of 10 Lewis Hamilton with Brazilian flag on podium: emotion filled the stands at Interlagos — Photo: Clive Mason/F1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton with Brazilian flag on podium: emotion filled the stands at Interlagos — Photo: Clive Mason/F1 via Getty Images

The difference at the Worlds dropped to 14 points and, motivated by the unexpected triumph, the Mercedes driver won again in Qatar. The results left him eight points behind Verstappen, with two stages left in the season.

The duo’s first confrontation was at the opening of the championship, at the Bahrain GP. Verstappen started from pole and, in a dispute of strategies, saw Hamilton overtake him after the Dutchman’s second pit stop. However, when he tried to overtake on lap 53, the RBR driver had to return the lead because he used the outside area of ​​turn 4 for the manoeuvre.

4 out of 10 Lewis Hamilton holds Max Verstappen at Bahrain GP — Photo: Clive Mason – Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton holds Max Verstappen at Bahrain GP — Photo: Clive Mason – Formula 1 / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max tried the approach, however, with two laps left in the race, he couldn’t make the strike. The test defined the scenario that would be drawn throughout the season. As a result, Hamilton left the Sakhir Circuit leading the way to Imola.

5) Spicy starters in Imola, Spain, Portugal and USA

At the Emilia-Romagna GP, Verstappen went from third to first place and spread the car over Hamilton, which damaged the front wing. Max won the dispute, with the seven-time champion in second. The second meeting between them was in the restart in Portugal, the third race of the year: the Dutchman squeezed his rival out of turn 1 to get the second place in the dispute, however, Hamilton was the one who won.

5 out of 10 Lewis Hamilton watches the start replay during the Emilia-Romagna GP interruption — Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton watches the replay of the start during the interruption of the Emilia-Romagna GP — Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

In Spain, the RBR driver came out of the way and almost touched the seven-times champion’s right front wheel to take his lead, although the Mercedes driver also won the stage. Months later, in the United States, Max forced Hamilton to defend his pole before the first corner. The British returned the spread, but did not get the position and the victory went to his rival.

6) Crashes in England and Italy

Starting second at the British GP, Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen from the outside but hit his right rear wheel; Max spun and slammed into the protective barrier, leaving. The Mercedes driver was punished with 10s, but overcame the loss to take his fourth win of the year.

The move had many consequences: Mercedes and RBR exchanged many barbs, and even the Dutchman used the nets to criticize his rival, who ended up the target of racist attacks for the incident – a fact that both teams repudiated.

6 out of 10 Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed in the second round of the British GP — Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed in the second round of the British GP — Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super

The Austrian team asked the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to review the bid, but the request was denied. The clash ended the Dutchman’s streak of victories (in France, Styria and Austria), essential to place him in the lead of the championship.

Later, another incident interrupted Verstappen’s streak of two triumphs: in Italy, he dropped to ninth place after a slow pit stop of 11s. Hamilton also had problems with his stop and, upon leaving the pit lane, he returned to the track next to the Dutchman. After the first series of turns, Max climbed over the humps and climbed into his rival’s Mercedes, dragging it into the gravel.

7 of 10 Max Verstappen’s tire impact on Lewis Hamilton at the Italian GP only got worse thanks to the halo — Photo: AFP Max Verstappen’s tire impact on Lewis Hamilton at the Italian GP was not worse thanks to the halo — Photo: AFP

The RBR driver was held responsible and punished with three positions on the Russian grid; in Sochi, Hamilton won and regained the lead at the Worlds.

7) Double bad luck in Azerbaijan

Before Verstappen’s three victories at the start of the year, a double misfortune marked the Azerbaijani GP: the Dutchman suffered a sudden tire blowout while in the lead and crashed on lap 47. to take the lead, Hamilton pressed a wrong button and went straight into the first corner. Sergio Pérez, from RBR, took the test.

8 out of 10 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP — Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP — Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

8) Verstappen’s winning set

Key to extending his lead advantage, Verstappen took three straight wins after his triumph in Monaco, which placed him at the top of the table for the first time. In France, he started from pole and almost saw his advantage slip when he was passed by Hamilton, but he beat the seven-times champion on the penultimate lap to win.

In Styria and Austria, the RBR remained; in the last stage of the double round at Spielberg, Verstappen was even lucky that a problem with his rival’s Mercedes took him off the podium. Hamilton only came in fifth.

More frequent in 2021, rains were a key factor in the dispute. At Imola, Hamilton slipped on the wet track and nearly had a collision that would take him out of the race; however, he lost the victory. In Hungary, the rain before the start made it difficult for Valtteri Bottas: starting in second, he crashed into Verstappen, Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez, damaging the Dutchman’s RBR, who came in ninth.

9 of 10 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton escapes the track at the Emilia-Romagna GP — Photo: XPB Images Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton escapes from the track at the Emilia-Romagna GP — Photo: XPB Images

Hamilton missed his chance of victory at the Hungaroring Circuit by changing his slick tires late, but second place in Esteban Ocon’s triumph brought him back to the drivers’ championship lead.

The next stage, in Belgium, had a (non) race due to a violent storm. With the riders kept in the starting positions after almost four hours of waiting, Verstappen, pole, took the victory. The result helped the Dutchman regain the top of the table by triumphing in the Netherlands.

10 of 10 Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 100th win after crossing the finish line of the Russian GP in Sochi — Photo: Lars Baron/F1 via Getty Images Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 100th victory after crossing the finish line of the Russian GP in Sochi — Photo: Lars Baron/F1 via Getty Images

However, the rain in Russia decided again: leader, Norris was threatened by Hamilton and did not want to adopt intermediate tires at the end of the race. Skating on the track, however, saw the rival return from the pits at the right time and take the lead – in the race, in his 100th victory, and in the championship.

10) decisive qualifying races

A first for F1 in 2021, the 30-minute race to define the grid on Sunday marked the rivalry between Verstappen and Hamilton. The first, in England, had the British losing the lead to his rival still at the start. In the second, in Italy, Hamilton dropped from second to fifth, which added to a slow pit stop in the main race left him close to Verstappen before the collision.