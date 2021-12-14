He returned! Ponte Preta announces Luis Fabiano as football coordinator | black Bridge

More than 21 years later, Luis Fabiano is back in Ponte Preta. Not exactly in the way that made him gain prominence in the late 90’s, before leaving to follow an almost flawless career, and not in the way that fans expected between 2017 and 2019. Revealed at Macaca, he won’t take the field, but starts, from now on, a new stage of his football life. THE former striker will be Alvinegra’s new football coordinator. The announcement was made this Monday.

– It is with immense joy that I am returning to my house, to the club that you revealed to me. I’m from Pontepretana family, I owe a lot to Ponte and I dedicate this return to all Pontepretano friends and, in particular, to my grandfather Ditão, who was a sick Pontepretano and used to take me to see games at Majestoso since I was little – said Luis Fabiano to the official website. Black Bridge.

Last week, Ponte and Luis Fabiano gave many indications that the negotiation had heated up. First, last Wednesday, the former center forward had already visited the Majestic and won a shirt. On Friday, he announced his retirement from football. Despite not having acted for four years, he had never officially ended his career as a player, which made it even clearer that the beginning of his journey as a manager was near.

Then, the next day, Ponte paid homage to the idol on social networks. In the text written by Macaca, there was the phrase: “See you soon, Fabuloso”. Finally, this Monday, the former athlete posted a video on his Instagram profile, where a boy appears playing ball in the street in Macaca’s shirt and hears from his grandfather that “it’s time to go home.”

Luis Fabiano’s rapprochement with Ponte and his desire to assume a managerial position after saying goodbye to the pitch as a player goes through a name: Marco Antônio Eberlin, president-elect of the club and who will take over in January. Since he was acclaimed, the new president said that he would have a former player, whom he called “the ball face”, in the position of football coordinator.

In addition, Eberlin’s idea was to have in the role some ex-player who had worked like him at Ponte. Strong man of Macaca football from 1997 to 2006, the new president had contact with many athletes who stood out nationally, including Luis Fabiano.

Now the former attacker enough to be a liaison between the board and the players and help Macaca next season. Without experience in any position as a manager, Luis Fabiano divided opinions in the crowd.

In addition to never having held the function, declarations of love made to São Paulo, where he played the most in his career and is an idol, and the option to work at another club when there was a possibility of returning to Campinas weigh on the former athlete. However, there are those who trust his identification and experience to offer Ponte a more competitive 2022.

– It’s a new role, but I think the experience I’ve gained in 22 years of career, working with several professionals, will help me a lot. . I will learn a lot, but I also have a lot to pass on to everyone and I hope I can help in the best possible way. I’ll do my best to make Ponte return to where it should never have left, which is the first division – said the new coordinator.

With two surgeries on his right knee, he took the field for the last time on November 5, 2017, when he played 46 minutes in the 1-1 draw between Vitória and Vasco – the defending club.

A scorer and controversial striker, mainly due to the excess of yellow and red cards, Luis Fabiano Clemente was born in Campinas on November 8, 1980, was revealed by Ponte in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in 1998 and rose to the first team in the same year. It exploded in 1999 and was the top scorer on the team that gained access to the first state division.

Fabuloso, as he became known in football, left Ponte at the end of the first half of 2000, when, still young and called only Fabiano, he was traded with Rennes, from France, after 70 matches and 26 goals for Macaca.

As a result, he was successful with the shirts of São Paulo, where he is to date the third best scorer in the team’s history, with 212 goals, in addition to Porto and Sevilla. After his second spell at Tricolor, from 2011 to 2015, the athlete ended up in China. On his return to Brazil, he almost closed with Ponte, but ended up going to Vasco, at the beginning of 2017 – one of the sorrows of the fans.

Luis Fabiano also played a prominent role in the Brazilian team. He played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and was champion of the 2004 Copa America and the 2009 Confederations Cup with the Seleção.

In São Paulo, he won two titles: Rio-São Paulo in 2001 and the Copa Sudamericana in 2012. In Sevilla, he won the most cups, winning two UEFA Cups, a European Super Cup, two King’s Cups and a Super Cup from Spain. In total, he has scored 404 career goals in 773 games.

In 2019, once again, Luís Fabiano and Ponte Preta started a relationship because of the idol’s return – when he had been out of action for two years. The striker, who never hid his desire to return to the club, even trained with the squad to regain fitness and make a signing. However, the negotiation once again did not go forward.

Now, finally, the former player will return to defending the colors of Ponte Preta, even if in a position where no one is used to seeing him.